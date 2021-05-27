Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osage by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 12:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Ponca City, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Pawhuska... Fairfax Shidler... Burbank Foraker... Pearsonia Webb City... Apperson A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov