newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garfield County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Kingfisher by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 12:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Kingfisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN KINGFISHER...EASTERN BLAINE AND SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES At 1243 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Loyal, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hennessey, Waukomis, Bison and Lacey. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hennessey, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
County
Garfield County, OK
County
Kingfisher County, OK
City
Kingfisher, OK
City
Waukomis, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornadoes#Roofs#Weather Radar#Eastern Blaine#Loyal#Severe Thunderstorms#Northern Kingfisher#Severe Certainty#Expect Hail Damage#Expect Wind Damage#Immediate Severity#Trees#Target Area#Siding#Vehicles#Outdoors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
CNN

New defendants charged in Oath Keepers conspiracy case

(CNN) — The Justice Department has added four new defendants to the federal criminal conspiracy case against Oath Keepers who allegedly prepared for and took part in the US Capitol riot, according to a new indictment made public in DC District Court on Sunday. The newly named Oath Keeper defendants...