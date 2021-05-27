newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Update: Game Two Recap and Western Conference Playoff Schedule

By Brayden Ramsay
Posted by 
InsideTheJazz
InsideTheJazz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12AmSk_0aDdflSl00
Rudy Gobert (27) rejects a dunk attempt by Ja Morant (12)

Game Two Recap:

Donovan Mitchell scored 25-points in his return to Vivint Smart Home Arena to lead the Jazz to a 141-129 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Jazz win evens the series at one game apiece, as Utah travels to Memphis for games three and four of the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Utah Jazz had seven players in double-figures, including Mitchell (25), Rudy Gobert (21), Mike Conley (20), Bojan Bogdanovic (18), Jordan Clarkson (16), Joe Ingles (14) and Royce O'Neale (14).

Ja Morant had a great game for the Grizzlies, finishing with 47-points on a career high night. One Jazz highlight came against Morant, as he tried to posterize Gobert mid-way through the second quarter. With both arms extended, Gobert vehemently rejected Morant's attempt at a dunk, sending Vivint Arena into a frenzy.

Clarkson was awarded the Sixth Man of the Year award by Jazz Owner Ryan Smith and Head Coach Quin Snyder before game two's tipoff.

With the series tied 1-1, the Utah Jazz will travel to Memphis, Tennessee to take on the Grizzlies on Saturday night. The Jazz can win back home-court advantage with a win in Memphis.

Here's the updated playoff schedule:

(Game 1) Sunday May 23, 2021 at 7:30pm MST: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz (TNT) Grizzlies Won 112-109

(Game 2) Wednesday May 26, 2021 at 8:00pm MST: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz (TNT) Jazz Won 141-129

(Game 3) Saturday May 29, 2021 at 7:30pm MST: Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies (ESPN)

(Game 4) Monday May 31, 2021 at 7:30pm MST: Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies (TNT)

(Game 5) Wednesday June 2, 2021 at TBD: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz (N.A.)

(Game 6) Friday June 4, 2021 at TBD: Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies (N.A.)

(Game 7) Sunday June 6, 2021 at TBD: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz (N.A.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQGAp_0aDdflSl00
Donovan Mitchell (45) drills a three pointer over Memphis' Dillon Brooks (24)

Welcome to Inside the Jazz - the new Utah Jazz fan site on Sports Illustrated. Our site is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. We look forward to engaging with you in the future! While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - Utah Jazz Sports Illustrated

Twitter - @Utahjazz_SI

Instagram - @UtahJazz_SI

InsideTheJazz

InsideTheJazz

Salt Lake Cty, UT
15
Followers
84
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheJazz is a FanNation channel covering the Utah Jazz

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Royce O'neale
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Utah Jazz#Vivint Arena#Tnt#Espn#Sports Illustrated#Vivint Smart Home Arena#Games#Home Court Advantage#Lead#Double Figures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

Six Teams the Jazz Could Play in the First Round of the Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs will look different this year. As part of the condensed COVID-19 schedule, the teams ranked #7-#10 in the conference standings will participate in a four-team playoff for the final two playoff spots. The #7 seed and #8 seed will face off for an opportunity to play the #2 seed in the conference. Then the loser of that game will face the winner of a prior game between the #9 seed and #10 seed for an opportunity to play the #8 seed. Clear as mud? Hopefully this graphic from the NBA will help:
NBAMiddletown Press

Bogdanovic scores 22 as Jazz top Thunder 109-93

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, and the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-93 on Friday night to inch closer to claiming the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The Jazz have the league’s best record and a 1 1/2-game lead on idle Phoenix...
NBAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Curry is Scoring Champ, Warriors Beat Grizzlies for 8 Seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAlegalsportsbetting.com

NBA Playoffs Betting Begin With Brooklyn Nets Favored To Win It All

LAS VEGAS — With the NBA Regular Season coming to an end on Sunday night, NBA bettors can now shift all of their focus to the NBA Playoffs and take a deep dive into the futures odds that are being offered ahead of the first round. Legal sports betting sites...
NBAbasketballnetwork.net

Utah Jazz finish with the NBA’s best record for the first time in franchise history

When we think of the Utah Jazz and their best years, the iconic “Stockton to Malone!” phrase comes to mind. For almost 20 years, the lethal pick and roll duo carried the franchise to two consecutive NBA Finals appearances against Michael Jordan and the Bulls in ’97 and ’98. Unfortunately, the Jazz lost both times but were always a worthy foe.
NBAPosted by
TownLift

Jazz take top spot in NBA playoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rudy Gobert wasn’t about to stop his Utah teammates from celebrating after securing the No. 1 spot for the NBA playoffs. He just wants the Jazz to keep focus on the bigger picture. A year after blowing a 3-1 lead and getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs, the Jazz […]
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Could Knicks make a play for Jaren Jackson Jr. in the future?

The New York Knicks will be a destination for NBA stars in the near future after putting together an impressive season. The team enters the playoffs as the fourth-seed with the league’s best defense and two rising stars in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Could the team look to add another? Jaren Jackson Jr. may be a potential option down the road.
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Gaming Begins Fourth Season With THE TIPOFF Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jazz Gaming will begin their fourth season in the NBA 2K League with THE TIPOFF Tournament with a big cash prize on the line. The official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, Jazz Gaming will participate in THE TIPOFF Tournament that will feature all 23 NBA 2K League teams competing for a total prize pool of $160,000.
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

Comparing The Remaining Schedules of the Jazz and the Suns

The Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns are battling it out for the top seed in the West. As of the time of the article, the two teams are tied for the top spot, but the Suns hold the tiebreaker over the Jazz. Today, let's compare their remaining schedules and preview the final stretch of the regular season.
NBAchatsports.com

Mike Conley returns and Utah Jazz grab an important win in OKC

The Utah Jazz are now just one step away from clinching the No. 1 seed and homecourt advantage throughout the NBA playoffs. And they’re one step closer to being full strength. The Jazz cruised to a 109-93 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday in the penultimate contest...
NBAtonyspicks.com

Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Utah Jazz at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9:00 ET. The Kings have already been eliminated from the postseason and with back-to-back losses are tied with the Pelicans on the 11th place of the West. The Jazz still hold the best record in the NBA and are 6-2 in their previous eight matches. They hold a 1 ½ game cushion over the second Phoenix Suns.
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

What to Watch For: Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs

The Utah Jazz knocked off the Toronto Raptors in a gritty 106-102 win on Saturday night. Utah will face the San Antonio Spurs in back to back games beginning on Monday. In the two team's 193 game history, the Spurs lead the all-time series over the Jazz 108-85. The Jazz and Spurs rivalry reached it's height between 2000 and 2010 with players like Karl Malone, David Robinson, John Stockton, Tony Parker, Deron Williams, Tim Duncan, Carlos Boozer, and Manu Ginobili.
NBAchatsports.com

Utah Jazz dominate the tanking Oklahoma City Thunder

The Utah Jazz took care of business against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. It’s a sigh of relief for Jazz fans knowing that they only have one game left to win in order to wrap up their first number one seed since 1998. Not that the number one seed guarantees playoff success, but since 2006-07 only twice has the number one seed not advanced to the Finals in the Western Conference. If you can finish at the top of the West it is a great indicator that you might be a legit good team and the Jazz have shown that for large portions of this season.
NBASactown Royalty

Kings fall to Jazz in regular season finale

If the Utah Jazz needed a confidence boost ahead of the postseason, they got it in their game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. With Marvin Bagley III, Harrison Barnes, De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Richaun Holmes all sidelined, the Jazz clobbered the Kings 121-99 at the Golden 1 Center, which was a fitting ending to another disappointing season from Sacramento.