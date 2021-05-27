Update: Game Two Recap and Western Conference Playoff Schedule

Rudy Gobert (27) rejects a dunk attempt by Ja Morant (12)

Game Two Recap:

Donovan Mitchell scored 25-points in his return to Vivint Smart Home Arena to lead the Jazz to a 141-129 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Jazz win evens the series at one game apiece, as Utah travels to Memphis for games three and four of the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Utah Jazz had seven players in double-figures, including Mitchell (25), Rudy Gobert (21), Mike Conley (20), Bojan Bogdanovic (18), Jordan Clarkson (16), Joe Ingles (14) and Royce O'Neale (14).

Ja Morant had a great game for the Grizzlies, finishing with 47-points on a career high night. One Jazz highlight came against Morant, as he tried to posterize Gobert mid-way through the second quarter. With both arms extended, Gobert vehemently rejected Morant's attempt at a dunk, sending Vivint Arena into a frenzy.

Clarkson was awarded the Sixth Man of the Year award by Jazz Owner Ryan Smith and Head Coach Quin Snyder before game two's tipoff.

With the series tied 1-1, the Utah Jazz will travel to Memphis, Tennessee to take on the Grizzlies on Saturday night. The Jazz can win back home-court advantage with a win in Memphis.

Here's the updated playoff schedule:

(Game 1) Sunday May 23, 2021 at 7:30pm MST: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz (TNT) Grizzlies Won 112-109

(Game 2) Wednesday May 26, 2021 at 8:00pm MST: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz (TNT) Jazz Won 141-129

(Game 3) Saturday May 29, 2021 at 7:30pm MST: Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies (ESPN)

(Game 4) Monday May 31, 2021 at 7:30pm MST: Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies (TNT)

(Game 5) Wednesday June 2, 2021 at TBD: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz (N.A.)

(Game 6) Friday June 4, 2021 at TBD: Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies (N.A.)

(Game 7) Sunday June 6, 2021 at TBD: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz (N.A.)

Donovan Mitchell (45) drills a three pointer over Memphis' Dillon Brooks (24)

