A former colleague of mine, a professional driver, and BMW M3 CSL aficionado just commented on my latest #ringtool video, and I had to share his words here. (The video in question is my review of Philippe’s fantastic VW Polo WRC, a homologation-special from the factory. Philippe hasn’t just unleashed the mighty-but-restricted Golf 6R powerplant, he’s added top-end suspension and a trick Drexler diff. It’s a lovely build, and you can check it out here, or at the bottom of this page.)