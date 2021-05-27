Driver of vehicle that plowed through cops during Brooklyn protest arrested

NEW YORK - The NYPD says it has arrested the driver of the vehicle that plowed through a group of officers during a protest in Brooklyn last year. On Oct. 27 at about 9:50 p.m., Samantha Botte, 26, of Centereach, Long Island was ordered to stop as she approached the officers and other protesters in the area of Smith Street and Atlantic Avenue. Botte refused and continued to drive her 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis with the license plate ‘ANUTHA1’into two of the officers, said cops.