newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jim Ward (Sparta, Ex-At The Drive In) Debuts “Foreign Currency”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Ward (Sparta, ex-At The Drive In, etc.) has debuted his track “Foreign Currency” from his forthcoming solo album, “Daggers“, out June 11th on Dine Alone Records. “I think that when everything stopped in 2020 and I couldn’t make any plans and there was no going anywhere I finally stopped and looked back and started to really unpack some things emotionally and mentally that I had put in a shelf way in the back. A lot of that became blueprints for this records lyrics and themes – ‘Foreign Currency‘ dives right into the realization that the result of living without being totally honest with yourself first is going to hurt the ones you love the most. Sometimes it takes a lockdown, a guitar and some real honest alone time to get to the bottom of things.”

www.theprp.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Currency#Sparta#Dine Alone Records#Drive#Lyrics#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicmxdwn.com

Jim Ward Shares New Song “I Got A Secret” Featuring Shawna Potter of War On Women

Jim Ward of Sparta and previously of At The Drive In has released a new single today with guest vocalist Shawna Potter of War on Women. The single is titled “I Got A Secret” and will appear on Ward’s upcoming album Daggers, which is set for release June 11 with Dine Alone Records. This single follows last month’s release of “Paper Fish,” which will also appear on the album.
El Paso, TXelpasoinc.com

Jim Ward marks musical resurgence with solo album

“I don’t know, I just really like the way the word ‘Daggers’ sounds.”. Contrary to what that statement may infer, Jim Ward is in a good place. He’s been in two of the most influential rock ‘n’ roll bands of the past three decades; he’s been happily married for 24 years; and he has a new solo album coming out on June 11 titled “Daggers.”
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Q Connected On Sunday: Jim Ward, All Good Things & More

Every Sunday night, 10 to Midnight, KLAQ brings you the latest of national & local releases: Q Connected. For this week, we have not one, but BOTH singles from El Paso's very own legendary Jim Ward! "Paper Fish" & "I Got A Secret" from his upcoming album, "Daggers" dropping June 11th & you'll hear BOTH of them kick off this week's show. We'll also hear from All Good Things, a band that started off as a "sync band": a band specializing in producing music for movies, TV & video games. Well now they have a record deal, a tour & they've recently done a song that features Johnny 3 Tears & Charlie Scene of Hollywood Undead (You can see the "For the Glory" music video down below). We also will hear the newest singles from Nonpoint, Atreyu, Gojira, Dead Poet Society, Myles Kennedy (who just released his new Ides of March album on Friday), & more.
Moviesdailydead.com

Drive-In Dust Offs: HORROR OF THE BLOOD MONSTERS (1970)

I can only imagine, in the annals of fearful films, how many times the words ‘Horror’, ‘Blood’, and ‘Monster’ have been used to title one; or in the case of a lot of independent movies, retitle. And then retitle again. Such was the way to milk more money out of the drive-in masses a few summers in a row; what were we supposed to do, Google it? Anyway, here’s Horror of the Blood Monsters (1970)...and Astro-Vampire, Creatures of the Prehistoric Planet, Creatures of the Red Planet, Vampire Men of the Lost Planet, The Flesh Creatures, and Space Mission of the Prehistoric Planet. Sure, it has a lot of titles, but it also has a lot of movies in it too. That’s the Al Adamson way.
Relationship AdviceRealitywanted

Now Casting: Are You Friends With Your Ex? (Nationwide)

✔Do you believe that people REALLY CAN be friends after love?. ✔Are you (or your significant other/fiancé) best friends with their/your ex-girlfriend or boyfriend?. ✔Despite your past love life do you spend time together, talk, visit and play an active role in each other’s lives?. Relationships ebb and flow, and...
Musictheprp.com

Satanic Planet (The Locust, Suicidal Tendencies, Etc.) Debut “Liturgy” Music Video

Satanic Planet have released a music video for the track “Liturgy” from their approaching self-titled debut album, out on May 28th via Three One G Records. The band’s lineup includes Justin Pearson (The Locust, Dead Cross, etc. fame), Dave Lombardo (Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, ex-Slayer, etc.), Luke Henshaw (Planet B, etc.) and Lucien Greaves (The Satanic Temple).
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Stream End You’s (ex-The Catalyst) noisy, sludgy punk debut ‘Aimless Dread’

Eric Smith, former frontman of the now-defunct Richmond punk band The Catalyst, is now fronting a new band, End You, whose debut LP Aimless Dread arrives this Friday (5/21) digitally via Pax Aeternum (pre-order) and on cassette via The Ghost Is Clear Records (pre-order). The album's being touted as somewhere between the noisy, sludgy, smartass post-hardcore of Born Against and the bone-crushing metallic hardcore of Deadguy, and that's a very spot-on description. It's a loud, heavy, pissed-off sounding album, and it channels that anger in powerful directions, looking outwards at the corrupt state of the world as well as looking inwards at Eric's own personal demons.
Jacksonville, FLunf.edu

Drive-In Movie (Summer A Edition)

Https://events.unf.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=1132114. Join Osprey Life & Productions for a drive-in movie night located in Lot 18 where they will be showing Raya and the Last Dragon featuring Awkwafina, Kelly Marie Tran, and Izaac Wang. There will only be one showing at 7 p.m. This event is funded by the A&S Fee.
Musictheprp.com

Times Of Grace (Killswitch Engage) Debut “The Burden Of Belief”

Times Of Grace have premiered their new track “The Burden Of Belief” from their long-awaited sophomore album “Songs Of Loss And Separation“. A July 16th release date has been scheduled for that record, which serves as the band’s first full-length since 2011’s “The Hymn Of A Broken Man“. Killswitch Engage‘s...
Rock Musictheprp.com

Stöner (Ex-Kyuss, Etc.) To Release Debut Album In June

Stöner, who feature former Kyuss bandmates Brant Bjork (ex-Fu Manchu) and Nick Oliveri (ex-Queens Of The Stone Age) along with Ryan Güt, will release their debut album “Stoners Rule” on June 25th through Heavy Psych Sounds. The first single from the album, “Nothin’“, can be found below. “Stoners Rule” track...
Theater & Dancefuncheap.com

Drive-In Theater “Begin the Beguine” A Quartet of One-Acts (Oakland)

Be among the first to experience the never-before-produced theatrical work of the prolific but largely unrecognized Black playwright and filmmaker Kathleen Collins, with the World Premiere of Begin the Beguine: A Quartet of One-Acts, co-directed by Dawn L. Troupe and Michael Socrates Moran. Featuring four one-act plays that fundamentally focus...
Musictheprp.com

Dooms Children (Alexisonfire/Gallows) Debut “Flower Moon” Video

Wade MacNeil of Alexisonfire/Gallows fame has released the debut track “Flower Moon” from his psych rock project Dooms Children. That song received its first airing this past weekend on the BBC Radio 1‘s ‘Rock Show With Daniel P Carter‘. The below music video for the track was directed by Brian Shannon and features Team Canada pro skateboarder Annie Guglia.
Entertainmentbitchute.com

Agesilaus Of Sparta

Clever joke about people who are toilet-paper crazy. Just today The Critical Drinker decided do a stream about the animated film 'Moana' (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccpkiO8hZEY) and re-uploaded to his second channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4V7kEBjqiPk), with self-professed Marxist Sargon of Akkad. When i mentioned in the chat (around 9 minutes before the stream started) what...
Musictheprp.com

Silver Lake (Amorphis) Debut “Alkusointu” Video

Silver Lake, the new project headed up by Amorphis guitarist Esa Holopainen, has released a video for the track “Alkusointu” (‘alliteration’ in English). Vesa-Matti Loiri joins him on it. The song is taken from Silver Lake‘s self-titled debut album, which was released today, May 28th. Numerous other guests also appear on that album, here’s how it shapes up:
Musicmetalinjection

ALLUVIAL (Ex-THE FACELESS, AEGAEON) Stays Dark On "The Putrid Sunrise"

Alluvial, the band featuring guitarist Wes Hauch (ex-Black Crown Initiate, ex-The Faceless), vocalist Kevin Muller (ex-Pyrexia), drummer Matthew Paulazzo (Aegaeon), and bassist Tim Walker, just released their new album Sarcoma. You can check out the song and video (directed by Tamara Navarro by Aimed & Framed) above for "The Putrid Sunrise", and grab a copy of the phenomenal Sarcoma here.
Moviesskiddle.com

Aladdin (2019) @ Southend Drive In Cinema

9:30pm til 11:00pm (last entry 9:30pm) A kind-hearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true. Customer reviews of Aladdin (2019) @ Southend Drive In Cinema. Average rating:. 94%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating:...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors Play Shrine Center Pavilion (Sat., 5/29/21)

Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors bring their lively brand of jam rock to the Shrine Center Pavilion. Donovan and the band’s latest album is 2018’s We See Through It. They describe it by saying, “It illustrates the transformational power of music. Featuring ten songs that span genres and eras ̧ the sound of the new album blends the vintage rock sound of Zeppelin with the alternative folk of Mumford & Sons propelled by barreling drums.” Several songs from the album garnered good radio airplay. New from Donovan and the Warriors is an extended live track of their drumming extravaganza. For a $1 donation you get a digital download of “Elephant in the Room LIVE” and they’ll donate 100% of it to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Special Guest is Matt Otis & the Sound. 4 p.m. 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick.
Orlando, FLspotonflorida.com

Drive-by birthday parade held for WWII veteran (Video)

The WWII veteran turned 102 on this Memorial Day weekend. FOX 35 Orlando delivers breaking news, live events, investigations, politics, entertainment, business news and local stories from Orlando, Florida and across the nation. Subscribe to FOX 35 News: Watch more Good Day Orlando on YouTube: ...