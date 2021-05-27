Jim Ward (Sparta, Ex-At The Drive In) Debuts “Foreign Currency”

Jim Ward (Sparta, ex-At The Drive In, etc.) has debuted his track “Foreign Currency” from his forthcoming solo album, “Daggers“, out June 11th on Dine Alone Records. “I think that when everything stopped in 2020 and I couldn’t make any plans and there was no going anywhere I finally stopped and looked back and started to really unpack some things emotionally and mentally that I had put in a shelf way in the back. A lot of that became blueprints for this records lyrics and themes – ‘Foreign Currency‘ dives right into the realization that the result of living without being totally honest with yourself first is going to hurt the ones you love the most. Sometimes it takes a lockdown, a guitar and some real honest alone time to get to the bottom of things.”