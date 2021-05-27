newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

CD Projekt Red appoints new game director for Cyberpunk 2077

By Otto Kratky
pcinvasion.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCD Projekt Red’s work on Cyberpunk 2077 is far from done. The game still has a post-launch content plan, and someone needs to helm the ship while expansions are developed. However, following the game’s rocky launch it seems that CD Projekt Red is shaking up Cyberpunk 2077‘s development team. According to a report from gamesindustry.biz, the developer is promoting Gabriel Amatangelo to be the new game director for Cyberpunk 2077.

www.pcinvasion.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Development#The New Game#Gamesindustry Biz#Game Developer#Cd Projekt#Design Director#Creative Director#Projekt Red#Cd Projekt#Dragon Age#Post Launch Expansions#Post Launch Content#Dlcs#Inquisition#Lead Designer#Development Team#The Game#Multiple Patches#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cyberpunk 2077
News Break
Star Wars
Related
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Cyberpunk Action Adventure Game Foreclosed Will Release In August

Merge Games revealed today that they will be releasing their upcoming cyberpunk action title Foreclosed this August. If you're not familiar with the game, this one is going to be a narrative-driven action-adventure game that has been set in a cyberpunk future filled with all sorts of conspiracies. It is up to you to root out the people who abuse their powers against the week and seek redemption for betrayal. The game will be getting both a physical and digital release on August 12th for PC and all three major consoles. Until that time comes, you can check out the latest trailer for the game showing off more of what you'll be doing.
LawHot Hardware

Four Cyberpunk 2077 Lawsuits Against CD Projekt Red Are Consolidating Into One

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 was disastrous. Many, especially investors, were unhappy with the end result. Four class action lawsuits were filed this past winter due to all the issues associated with the game. It was recently confirmed that all four class action lawsuits against CD Projekt Red have been consolidated into one major case. CD Projekt Red (CDPR) noted earlier this week that a lead plaintiff has been assigned and that the consolidated cases will be subject to common court proceedings.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

The Witcher Voice Actor Felt ‘Really Bad’ for CD Projekt RED Following Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Woes

Geralt voice actor Doug Cockle has said that he felt “really bad” for CD Projekt RED following the Cyberpunk 2077 fiasco, which needs no introduction at this point. Although Cockle said that he’s been too busy to play the game, he revealed that he too is waiting for the studio to fix bugs so that he can have a “smoother” experience, especially since he has a PlayStation 4.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

CD Projekt Red is Still Waiting on Sony to Approve Cyberpunk 2077’s Return to the PlayStation Store

Nearly six months after Cyberpunk 2077 launched and was rapidly removed from the PlayStation Store due to a number of issues, the game still hasn’t returned to Sony’s digital storefront. Developer CD Projekt Red says that it is still waiting on Sony’s approval to put Cyberpunk 2077 back on the PlayStation Store, though it hasn’t detailed what the criteria for that approval is.
Video Gamestruetrophies.com

CD Projekt struggling to get Cyberpunk back on the PlayStation Store

After the hellish release of Cyberpunk 2077, its publisher and developer CD Projekt is still negotiating with Sony to get its game back on the store according to the president and CEO of the company, Adam Kicinski. The interview has come through the ever-reliable VGC and doesn't bode particularly well...
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

New Cyberpunk Adventure Game NeuroNet: Mendax Proxy Is In The Works

UK developers Dream Harvest announced their latest title, NeuroNet: Mendax Proxy is available for pre-registration on Android. NeuroNet: Mendax Proxy is a character-driven choose-your-own-adventure style game. In this post-cyberpunk adventure, you take on the role of Arc, an AI charged with running a city. You’ll manage the wants and needs of the city’s inhabitants through a Tinder-like interface.
Video Gamesdelistedgames.com

CD Projekt

If you’ve been wondering when Cyberpunk 2077 might finally return to the PlayStation Store after its prompt removal in December of 2020, you’re not alone. Even CD Projekt themselves aren’t sure, as expressed by joint CEO Adam Kicinski during a shareholder meeting earlier this week. The executive explained through a translator: “Unfortunately, I have no.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

SEGA Appear To Confirm Open-World Sonic Leak As 'Colors' Remaster Announced

Last night (May 27), it was confirmed that Sonic Colors is getting remastered for PC and consoles - and we won't be waiting long to dive into the adventure again. This announcement was part of Sega's Sonic Central presentation, celebrating the speedster's 30th anniversary since the original game was released for the Sega Mega Drive. Sonic Colors, which came out in 2010, is an entry that fans are fond of and it introduced the alien Wisps, which have been captured and enslaved by Dr. Eggman. The villain then turns their planets into theme parks as a front for what his true plans were - to drain the aliens of their energy and use it to power a giant Mind Control Ray. Of course, Sonic learns of his latest evil enterprise and visits each of the Wisp planets to shut down the generators sapping their power and imprisoning them. In thanks, the aliens offer Sonic their abilities, called Color Powers. Each version of the game - Wii and Nintendo DS - possessed their own individual Color Powers. Through cooperation with the Wisps, Sonic is able to transform into a laser, a drill, a musical note and more to liberate them and restore order to the galaxy again.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Scarlet Nexus Demo Released for PS4 and PS5

Scarlet Nexus, Bandai Namco’s most recent contribution to the JRPG canon, launches in just under a month. In the meantime, players on Xbox and, as of today PlayStation, can access a multi-hour demo that looks like a solid appetizer for the game. This demo introduces players to the characters, world, and enemies of New Himuka, a city in an alternate reality 90’s Japan where AR overlays and networked brains are omnipresent.
Video Gamescompsmag.com

Rust, RDR2, and Cyberpunk 2077 are among the open-world titles on sale on Steam

Rust, Facepunch Studios’ open-world survival game, and its two DLC packs – Instruments and Sunburn – are all each currently discounted by 33%, while there’s a bundle of the three that’s 40% off, making it £27.34 (or regional equivalent) as of writing. Elsewhere in the sale, Rockstar Games’ 2019 Western game Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently 33% off at £36.84 / $40.19 for the standard edition and 40% off at £47.99 / $59.99 for the ultimate edition.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

CD Projekt Red Says There’s No Timeline As To When Cyberpunk 2077 Will Be Available To Purchase On The PlayStation Store

Last year, one of the most highly anticipated games, Cyberpunk 2077, was released. What was regarded as the game that was set to usher in next-gen did not go according to plan at all. There was a major backlash with the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions being a large step down from the PC version riddled with bugs, glitches, and performance issues. It was so bad that many were demanding refunds and Sony did something that no one saw coming; they took Cyberpunk 2077 off of the PlayStation Store, not making it possible to download the game. Now, five months later from the game’s release, CD Projekt Red has provided an update regarding getting the game back on the PlayStation Store saying that they’re still waiting for Sony’s approval.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Epic Games Next Free Game Leaked Early

Epic Games recently provided free copies of Among Us and looks like they have another major title for the next free game. With leaked reports starting it'll be Tomb Raider 20th Anniversary. This collection includes the entire rebooted Tomb Raider series from Crystal Dynamics. A personal favorite of mine the...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

New Halo Infinite E3 2021 Artwork Looks Legendary

Halo Infinite will get a major showcase at E3 2021. It was teased by Microsoft in their announcement for the Xbox showcase at E3 and now the full artwork is available. Halo Infinite was originally set to launch back in November 2020 along with the Xbox Series X but the release of the game was delayed. It will be finally released in Fall 2021. Microsoft has some big marketing plans for the game as seen with their official Xbox Showcase image that they are using to market the upcoming event.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

Why E3 2021 Will Be Good for Indie Games and Developers

The organizers of E3 are reimagining E3 2021 to highlight indie games on a global stage. This is a first for E3, because historically the event only covered AAA block buster games. How will this impact indie games and developers? Many indies are craving exposure, so this could be a...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Paints a Picture on PS5, PS4 on 10th June

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is bringing lots of colour when it launches in June, but another game arrives the day before to make our summer even more vibrant. Indie title Chicory: A Colorful Tale, a game about painting a cartoon world with a magical brush, has been confirmed for release on 10th June.