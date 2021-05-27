Please Enable JavaScript

newsbreak-logo
Protestsglobalvoices.org

Colombians ‘save the evidence’ as they denounce social media censorship of protests

This story was originally published on Meedan, and an edited version is re-published on Global Voices. Colombian protesters have denounced social media platforms’ censorship of their posts about the country's “paro nacional” (“national strike”)—ongoing anti-government demonstrations. This includes internet disruption in Cali, one of the major sites of the protests. To strike back at this censorship, a number of initiatives have emerged that aim to preserve the memory of this historic moment; this is crucial as it guarantees the independence of the historical content from platforms’ servers and content moderation policies.
InternetWashington Times

Facebook fires tech who leaked 'vaccine hesitancy' documents to Project Veritas

A Facebook whistleblower who leaked documents to Project Veritas exposing the tech giant’s policy on suppressing “vaccine hesitancy” has been fired. In a video posted Friday, Facebook data center technician Morgan Kahmann was shown on a Zoom call with an executive telling him that his employment had been terminated when Project Veritas president James O’Keefe crashed the meeting.
PharmaceuticalsUS News and World Report

Counter-Terrorism Expert Combats Vaccine Misinformation

DENVER (AP) — Earlier this month, a story began making its way around the internet: A 15-year-old boy in Colorado had reportedly died after receiving a coronavirus vaccine. It appeared in the Twitter feeds of prominent vaccine critics, where it generated thousands of likes and retweets. It showed up on Facebook, and in both Spanish and English on websites that traffic in coronavirus misinformation. It eventually made its way into a local television news story.
Fraud CrimesBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Pipeline hack reveals America's vulnerability to biological attack

The attack on the Colonial Pipeline and the spread of COVID-19 reveal troubling vulnerabilities. We should prepare for cyber and biological attacks. The effects of the ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline and disrupted East Coast gasoline supplies have eased. But as frustrating as that cyberattack was to consumers and business operators, consider this: Much worse things could damage critical infrastructure.
Denver, COWestword

Op-Ed: What Are the Answers to American Gun Violence?

The 2020-2021 school year, with instruction in remote settings, brought more challenges than most school years. Additionally, civic engagement grew more important than ever, as movements for racial justice gained momentum and democracy was threatened from multiple fronts. What was a teacher to do? While it sometimes seemed scary or counterintuitive, an important action was to get out of the way. Yes, teachers need to build strong relationships and provide rigorous lessons to scholars in order to prepare them for an unknown future, but teachers also need to let scholars engage and grow without interfering and stunting that progress. Therefore, having the scholars conduct research and write op-eds on topics important to them carried more weight and impact this year than in years past. Here is one of the essays that came out of that process this past school year. — Samson Patton, teacher, STRIVE Prep RISE in Green Valley Ranch.
Public HealthModesto Bee

Social media must do more to inoculate against COVID-19 misinformation

After a long and difficult year, the country is turning a corner on COVID-19. As California receives more vaccine supply and expands vaccine eligibility, there’s reason to be hopeful. At the California Immunization Coalition, we’re working with local and state partners to ensure that every Californian has access to life-saving...
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Op-Ed: To keep social media from inciting violence, focus on responses to posts more than the posts themselves

When Facebook tried to get its external Oversight Board to decide whether it should ban Donald Trump permanently, the board demurred and tossed the hot potato back to Facebook, ordering the company to make the final call within six months. But one person had unwittingly offered a vital lesson in content moderation that Facebook and other tech companies have so far missed — Trump himself.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Opinion: New research can predict and prevent hate crimes

The Tulsa Race Massacre left a mark on Oklahoma and on the United States as a permanent consequence of discrimination and racism. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the tragedy. The thriving community of Black Wall Street was targeted and burned to the ground. Many of its residents killed by mobs of white residents, many of them deputized and handling weapons given to them by city officials.
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

Tech companies sue Florida over social media censorship law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two tech trade groups are suing Florida over a new law prohibiting social media platforms from suspending politicians’ accounts. Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill on Monday, also allowing Floridians to sue tech companies on grounds of unjust censorship. The 70-page lawsuit from NetChoice and the Computer...
Tulsa, OKHuman Rights Watch

What the US Can Do If It Really Cares About the Tulsa Race Massacre

May is especially heavy for Black people in the United States this year. We mark the first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder less than a week before we commemorate the centennial of the 1921 Race Massacre, which destroyed the thriving Black community of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. What connects these events, 100 years apart, is the system of repression deployed to control the lives of Black people in the United States. To put it plainly, the system is rigged against us. But its transformation is within our reach.
Massachusetts Stateblavity.com

Massachusetts Teacher Exposed As Freelance White Supremacist Writer

An elementary school teacher in Massachusetts was discovered and exposed as a white supremacist writer, Huffington Post reports. The teacher was identified by the Anonymous Comrades Collective, an anti-fascist research group, as Benjamin Welton, a Boston University PhD candidate and former first-fifth grade teacher at Star Academy. Welton was also...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

CSS Urges Southland Jewish Communities To Prioritize Security

In the wake of three apparent antisemitic incidents in Los Angeles, in which a synagogue, a restaurant and supermarket in close proximity were vandalized, the Community Security Service today reiterated its urging of American Jewish leadership to prioritize security. ``We call on all Jewish institutions -- regardless of affiliation --to...
Advocacybreakingnewsandreligion.online

Companies Paying Starvation Wages Whine That Workers Aren’t Interested

Everyone knows American corporations from McDonalds to Walmart pay starvation wages. So now so-called leaders like Montana governor Greg “Punch a Journalist” Gianforte won’t distribute federal benefits, because people live better on those than on wages. Well, raise the wretched wages. They’re pitifully low. Or, as senator Bernie Sanders’ staff director Warren Gunnels put it: “Raise your wages and benefits or flip your own damn burgers and sweep your own damn floors.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

9th Circuit overturns Walmart workers’ $102 mln win

A federal appeals court on Friday wiped out a $102 million verdict for Walmart employees who claimed the company violated California labor laws governing pay-stub information and meal breaks. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Walmart’s lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, who argued that Walmart fully...
Public Healthmedicalkidnap.com

French Nobel Prize Winning Virologist Professor: The COVID-19 Shots are Creating “Variants”

Prof. Luc Montagnier said that epidemiologists know but are “silent” about the phenomenon, known as “Antibody-Dependent Enhancement” (ADE). While it is understood that viruses mutate, causing variants, French Virologist and Nobel Prize Winner Luc Montagnier contends that “it is the vaccination that is creating the variants.”. The 2008 Nobel Laureate...
Public Healthbreakingnewsandreligion.online

The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people

The country’s declining COVID-19 case rates present an unrealistically optimistic perspective for half of the nation – the half that is still not vaccinated. As more people receive vaccines, COVID-19 cases are occurring mostly in the increasingly narrow slice of the unprotected population. So The Washington Post adjusted its case, death and hospitalization rates to account for that — and found that in some places, the virus continues to rage among those who haven’t received a shot.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reason.com

The FBI Took Their Safe Deposit Box and Everything Inside It. Two Months Later, They're Still Waiting for It To Be Returned.

Inside the safe deposit box they rented at U.S. Private Vaults in Beverly Hills, California, Jennifer and Paul Snitko kept the sort of things that any law-abiding American might want to store securely: a will, backup copies of their home computer's hard drive, and some family heirlooms including jewelry, a fancy watch, and a class ring.