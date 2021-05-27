Premium Brands : 2020 CEO Message to Shareholders — Extraordinary Times Extraordinary Team

Chaotic, unprecedented, challenging and unrelenting are just a few of the words that can be used to describe the past year. Many of the norms to which we have grown accustomed to have been turned upside down in 2020 with every day seeming to bring a new challenge. In many cases, we have had to abandon our normal patterns of behavior and find new ways of getting things done. We have seen fundamental changes in our society that, I suspect, will forever change the way we live and work. These include everything from leveraging new technologies, to better understanding the interconnectivity of the world's supply chains and our impact on the environment.