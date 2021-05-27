Built Bar joins USATF partner family as Official Protein Bar
INDIANAPOLIS -- USA Track & Field welcomes Built Bar as the new Official Protein Bar of USATF, the national governing body announced today. A leading manufacturer and distributor of healthy, great-tasting protein and energy products, Built Brands™ combines natural, clean ingredients in a unique way. The proprietary manufacturing process produces a great-tasting, healthy bar that is high in protein, high in fiber, and low in sugar. The Built™ family of brands includes Built Bar™, BuiltGO™, Built Broth™, and BuiltBoost®.www.usatf.org