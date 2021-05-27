World Superbike: Acerbis Continuing Sponsorship Through 2024

Less than seven days after the Italian GP, held last Sunday at Mugello, the Ducati Lenovo Team is ready to return to action again this weekend for the Catalan GP at Montmeló circuit, near Barcelona (Spain). The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which has been on the calendar since 1992, is full of memories for the Italian manufacturer. In 2003, its debut year in MotoGP, Ducati achieved its first success in the premier class here with Loris Capirossi. In addition to this first historic victory, it has triumphed on three other occasions at the Catalan track: in 2007 with Casey Stoner, in 2017 with Andrea Dovizioso and 2018 with Jorge Lorenzo.