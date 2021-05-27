World Superbike: Acerbis Continuing Sponsorship Through 2024
Acerbis to continue as a WorldSBK Official Sponsor for four more years. The Italian company extends its partnership with the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship until 2024. Acerbis and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) have signed a new agreement to carry on their collaboration up to and including the 2024 season. Since 2013, Acerbis has been an Official Sponsor of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship. The Italian brand has become an important partner of the Championship and since 2014, Acerbis provides DWO staff’s uniforms as well as holding the license to produce technical accessories with the SBK® brand for the Championship enthusiasts since 2016.www.roadracingworld.com