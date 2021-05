The growth reflects the increasing interest in cryptocurrencies. The digital currency craze is leading to a slew of new media companies that aim to win market share as interest in cryptocurrencies grows. According to a recent report by U.S. crypto exchange Gemini, 14% of the population owns cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and Ethereum. The report further found that 13% of respondents intend to purchase digital assets in the next year. Online searches for information about crypto are also on the rise. This is creating an opportunity for media companies to generate more ad revenue.