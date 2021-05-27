On the Road with James: Carolina Speedway

We’re getting down and dirty this week at Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, North Carolina. Affectionately known as the Carolinas’ Action Track, the 4/10-mile course is made up of dirt, grit, and speed – with extra emphasis on dirt. The raceway has changed hands a few times since its founding in 1962, but has consistently remained a staple to the racing community for nearly 60 years. Come along with James as he trades in the pavement for asphalt in Gaston County.