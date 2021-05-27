Mayor Lightfoot Announces Chi Biz Strong Initiative to Jumpstart Recovery for Chicago’s Businesses, Workers and Consumers.

With the recent passage of legislation legalizing recreational adult-use cannabis in New York State, the City of Jamestown and the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities announced Wednesday an initiative to get commercial cannabis businesses into the south county city. The city is attempting to appeal to commercial cannabis businesses, including but not limited to cultivators, processors, co-operative licenses and incubator programs. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist says, "I am excited to be among the first municipalities in the State of New York to welcome commercial growers to open up shop. With some of the cheapest utility costs in the state, affordable facilities that range in size from small to massive, in a growing new market, we are uniquely positioned to be a hub for the growth of cannabis. This is a budding industry that is only getting larger as more states legalize recreational cannabis. I believe that because of Jamestown's advantages, this is an area that can be a center of commercial growing and can help be a catalyst for further economic growth. Both the city and BPU fully support finding qualified companies willing to be a part of Jamestown and the wonderful community we have here."