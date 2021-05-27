Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Mayor Lightfoot Announces Chi Biz Strong Initiative to Jumpstart Recovery for Chicago’s Businesses, Workers and Consumers.

By Site Editor
Chicago Defender
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Lori E. Lightfoot will join Commissioner of the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Rosa Escareno along with business and worker groups to introduce the Chi Biz Strong Initiative. A package of ordinances that are being introduced to City Council today, Chi Biz Strong will provide much needed financial relief to thousands of businesses, cut red tape across numerous City processes and deliver new protections for workers and consumers—to both jumpstart Chicago’s recovery, and address barriers to equitable economic growth that pre-date the pandemic. The Chi Biz Strong Initiative is being introduced with the broad support of businesses, workers, and advocacy groups following extensive engagement with stakeholders and Aldermanic Working Groups.

chicagodefender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Domestic Workers#Consumer Protection#Entrepreneurs#Public Business#Business Growth#Business Opportunities#Aldermanic Working Groups#Licensee Relief Program#The Sidewalk Caf Permit#Chi Biz Strong Package#Chicagoland#Bacp#Mayor Lightfoot#Business Owners#City Business Processes#Chain Business Workers#Recovery#Advocacy Organizations#Workforce Opportunities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Small Businessthemoneycloud.com

CI&T Report Finds Small Business-Banking Relationships Are Challenged by Rising Expectations

Https://thefintechtimes.com/cit-report-finds-small-business-banking-relationships-are-challenged-by-rising-expectations/. http://thefintechtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/iStock-1216674018.jpg?#. CI&T, a digital transformation company for global brands, has published “(Re)open for Business”, a new report examining how banks can better serve small businesses in a post-pandemic world. The research revealed that while the pandemic caused an accelerated digital change in financial services, small businesses still want, and...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago, Illinois

Mayor Lightfoot Announces ‘Holding Healing Spaces for Youth’ Virtual Conference

CHICAGO – Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced ‘Holding Healing Spaces for Youth’—a virtual, multi-day conference for youth developers focused on mental health and racial healing. This first of its kind, trauma-informed training is geared towards adults who plan to work with youth in and out of school settings this summer. The conference is being presented by ‘My CHI. My Future.’ and will take place on June 8th and June 9th.
Chicago, ILlegalreader.com

White Reporter Sues Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for Racial Discrimination

The conservative journalist’s lawsuit claims Lightfoot illegally excluded White journalists from a single opportunity. A White reporter has filed a lawsuit against Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, claiming the politician discriminated against him by choosing to only grant interviews to journalists of color. Lightfoot, notes The Associated Press, wanted to give...
Small BusinessWNEM

Whitmer announces economic jumpstart plan

Small businesses in Michigan could receive more federal relief under a new economic jumpstart plan created by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Under the new plan, the state will increase incentives to boost wages to attract applicants, provide grants to small businesses to increase hiring, and expand access to childcare for families with young children who want to return to work but cannot.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago to Fully Reopen June 11, Lightfoot Announces

Chicago will reopen fully on June 11, along with the rest of Illinois, as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday. On May 4, Lightfoot said the city was on track to fully reopen on July 4, in line with a deadline for overall reopening set by President Joe Biden soon after he took office in January.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago, Illinois

Mayor Lightfoot Announces A Building Decarbonization Working Group

CHICAGO – Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced today a Building Decarbonization Working Group that will craft recommendations to chart a course that will dramatically reduce the emissions from the built environment and further a green economic recovery in Chicago. Currently, buildings account for 70% of Chicago’s greenhouse gas emissions and the City must reduce energy consumption in buildings to meet its long-term climate goals. The Working Group will recommend policies and programs for an equity-focused building emission reduction strategy that lowers economic burdens on residents and businesses, reduces energy insecurity for communities of color, and uses an equity lens to assess the cost and impact of these strategies. This effort will lead to a significant step towards the City’s commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement and power 100% of buildings citywide with renewable energy by 2035.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Tough questions for Chicago's mayor

Dear Mayor Lightfoot, Why now? I pose this question to you as a journalist who happens to be a minority. As creator of "Media Essential Workers," a program dedicated to telling the story of the storytellers, your answer matters. Our program focuses on issues from newsroom diversity to news crew safety. I fight for diversity and equity in the industry, but I wonder if you are sincere. Why now, and why this way?
Chicago, ILgopride.com

Mayor Lightfoot shows off Chicago's LGBTQ pride with new crosswalks

Lori Lightfoot, Chicago's first openly gay mayor, Thursday joined City and community leaders to officially kick off Pride month in the Windy City. Lightfoot, who was joined by wife Amy Eshleman, revealed two new colorful crosswalk paintings – the Pride flag and the Transgender Pride flag - in front of City Hall on LaSalle Street in downtown Chicago.
Jamestown, NYchautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Announces Initiative to Attract Commercial Cannabis Businesses

With the recent passage of legislation legalizing recreational adult-use cannabis in New York State, the City of Jamestown and the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities announced Wednesday an initiative to get commercial cannabis businesses into the south county city. The city is attempting to appeal to commercial cannabis businesses, including but not limited to cultivators, processors, co-operative licenses and incubator programs. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist says, "I am excited to be among the first municipalities in the State of New York to welcome commercial growers to open up shop. With some of the cheapest utility costs in the state, affordable facilities that range in size from small to massive, in a growing new market, we are uniquely positioned to be a hub for the growth of cannabis. This is a budding industry that is only getting larger as more states legalize recreational cannabis. I believe that because of Jamestown's advantages, this is an area that can be a center of commercial growing and can help be a catalyst for further economic growth. Both the city and BPU fully support finding qualified companies willing to be a part of Jamestown and the wonderful community we have here."
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

Mayor Lightfoot’s policing ordinance takes the community out of community oversight

The Sun-Times last week endorsed Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan for civilian oversight over the Chicago Police Department. This endorsement is based on two faulty premises. First, the mayor’s proposal is not consistent with what activists have demanded. This is because the mayor’s ordinance takes the community out of community oversight. The mayor’s proposal creates a temporary commission that she will largely hand-select. This temporary commission, controlled by mayoral appointees, will likely retain power for a long time because Lightfoot’s ordinance will not create a permanent commission that is selected with true community input unless state law is changed.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Boystown, the nickname dropped by business leaders in Chicago’s premier gay neighborhood last year, is still going strong: ‘It’s always going to be Boystown to me’

You could be forgiven for thinking this neighborhood is called Boystown. Up until a few days ago, the banners lining the main north-south artery, Halsted Street, still blared the catchy nickname of Chicago’s signature LGBTQ neighborhood. The rainbow-colored bike racks on the sidewalk say Boystown. Pausing in his work at a local doggy day care to answer a reporter’s questions, Carlos Negrete, ...
Chicago, ILFlorida Star

Black Media Respond to Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Letter

Yesterday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, stunned the public with an insightful and thought-provoking stance on Chicago media. She provided exclusive interviews to BlPOC media outlets, beginning on May 18 as she approaches her midterm. In doing so, the Mayor shined a spotlight on Chicago’s press, stating that White males dominate many of the major newsrooms which are absent of Women and […]
Chicago, ILPosted by
BET

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Sued For Only Granting Interviews To Journalists Of Color On Her Two-Year Anniversary In Office

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is being sued by a white reporter for only granting interviews to journalists on the two-year anniversary of her being in office. According to local station WFLD, Thomas Catenacci, a reporter for the right-wing news site The Daily Caller, is claiming Lightfoot is violating his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.