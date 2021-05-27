newsbreak-logo
Malden, MA

Mystic Valley Regional Charter School holds National Honor Society induction ceremony

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMystic Valley Regional Charter School recently inducted 22 students into the National Honor Society as the school held its 16th annual ceremony at its Eastern Avenue facility. The student-focused event featured presentations by current senior members of NHS as well as juniors and sophomores, who took the pledge to stand for the organization’s four pillars of scholarship, leadership, service and character.

