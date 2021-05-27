Mystic Valley Regional Charter School holds National Honor Society induction ceremony

On March 3rd, 2021 Mayor Christenson introduced the City of Malden to our first ever Diversity Equity, and Inclusions Coordinator, Bybiose Larochelle. Larochelle, some may not know, was a student at the Mystic Valley Charter School in Malden for twelve years. Larochelle explained that “since [she has] been a student in Malden, [she] thought it would be a great city to apply for being a Diversity, Inclusions, and Equity Coordinator.” There was a panel of seven people for the hiring process, all within the community.