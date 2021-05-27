Readers’ View: How to make hockey more interesting with less injuries?
I have read the comments about the reverse stick and the injuries with interest. I am sure that many more head or face injuries have taken place and not reported. This is not only in the UK and am sure this has occurred all over the world. It is the duty of all the federations to report to FIH and then it is the duty of the technical committee to study and take necessary steps as soon as possible before a player dies on the field or is in hospital.www.thehockeypaper.co.uk