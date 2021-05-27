Fannie Mae promotes Malloy Evans to run single-family business

A while back I made an appointment at a new doctor and under, “What do you wish to be called?” I wrote, “The Chosen One.” Wednesday, I heard the receptionist say, “Please let the doctor know that The Chosen One is here.” They’ve been using it this whole time. Every generation, to one degree or another, believe that they are The Chosen Ones, but people in their 20s and 30s are finding out that it’s unusually tough out there to buy a home. And as Fannie and Freddie shift their footprint (more news below), savvy MLOs know that down payment programs may help homebuyers get into a house sooner than they think. In the article Is down payment assistance for everyone? Down Payment Resource discusses a few basic requirements homebuyers should keep in mind when considering down payment help. Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here featuring Part Two an interview with Nathan Lee, Head of Richey May Advisory, on trends he has seen across lenders in recent years. This week’s podcast is sponsored by Richey May.