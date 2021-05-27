Fannie Mae promotes Malloy Evans to run single-family business
Fannie Mae has promoted Malloy Evans to executive vice president and head of single-family, filling the post vacated by Andrew Bon Salle at the end of last year. Most recently, Evans was senior vice president and chief credit officer for the single-family business, where he managed first-line credit risk from mortgage acquisition through disposition and oversaw the establishment of selling and servicing risk policies and eligibility standards.www.nationalmortgagenews.com