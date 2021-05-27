Did we just watch one of the worst plays in baseball history?

The hits just kept on coming this week, with the lone member of the first-half-of-the-first round, Jacob deGrom, making an appearance for the first time on this season’s injury roundup. Joining him are fellow superstars Anthony Rendon and Christian Yelich. Fortunately for fans of good pitching, deGrom’s injury is not thought to be serious. But Christian Yelich’s stock, on the other hand, is plummeting with an undiagnosed back injury. April’s MVP, Byron Buxton, also appears on this week’s list. Hopefully, you listened to me when I told you to sell Buxton on April 28th.