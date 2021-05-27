Did we just watch one of the worst plays in baseball history?

Baez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers. Baez went 0-for-2 with a walk (just his second of the season) in the Cubs' 7-1 win in Game 1, but he made his presence felt in Game 2 -- he came into the game and reached on a fielder's choice as a pinch hitter in the sixth, then launched a two-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. The slick-fielding shortstop now has eight homers and 24 RBI this season, matching his totals in both categories from last season in 34 fewer games.