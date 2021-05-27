newsbreak-logo
Oregon Shakespeare Festival will resume in-person performances in July with first production since COVID closure

By Lizzy Acker
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
The Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced Thursday the company would resume in-person performances in July. The festival closed its theaters on March 12, 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The musical “Fannie” will be its first show back in front of live audiences. The show, inspired by the life of civil...

