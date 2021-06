BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s national track cycling team will not compete at next month’s Elite Track European Championships in Minsk, Belarus in response to what the West has called a state-sponsored hijacking involving an opposition journalist. Raman Pratasevich was arrested after being pulled off a flight that was diverted to Minsk on Sunday. The German Cycling Association says it has contacted the European Cycling Union “and made it clear that the German national track cycling team’s participation in the European Championships is not possible after the events of the weekend." The championships are scheduled June 23-27 in Minsk. The UEC says its board will meet Thursday was to decide on a course of action.