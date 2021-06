With Apple Music Lossless streaming set to arrive sometime in June, some users are reporting signs now that content is arriving on the service to support the launch. In mid-May, Apple announced that Apple Music would be bringing industry-leading sound quality to subscribers with the addition of Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos. Spatial Audio gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity. Apple Music subscribers will also be able to listen to more than 75 million songs in Lossless Audio — the way the artists created them in the studio. These new features will be available for Apple Music subscribers starting in June at no additional cost.