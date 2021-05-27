newsbreak-logo
Universal Orlando Resort joins other companies raising their minimum wage to $15 an hour

By Staff
Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 3 days ago
Editor's note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership with WFTV. Subscribers will see stories like this on our website and in our daily emails as an added value to your subscription. Universal Orlando Resort announced May 27 that it will raise its minimum wage to...

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Orlando, FLchipandco.com

Universal Orlando increasing hourly wage effective next month

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. Universal Orlando Resort is increasing its starting wage to $15 per hour. The starting base rate was previously $13 per hour. This increase gives more than 18,000 current team members a raise based on the new rates and their time with the company.
Saginaw, MIabc12.com

Mid-Michigan casinos raising minimum wage to $15 an hour

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Two casinos operated by the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe are raising their minimum wage for tipped and non-tipped employees. The Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Slot Palace & Bingo Hall and the Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel will pay at least $15 an hour to all employees who don’t collect tips beginning June 7. Employees who earn tips will make at least $8 dollars an hour.
EconomyUnion Leader

Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $25 by 2025

Bank of America, which operates 20 locations in New Hampshire, plans to raise its U.S. minimum hourly wage to $25 by 2025. Bank of America also is now requiring its U.S. vendors to pay their employees dedicated to the bank at or above $15 per hour. More than 99% of the company’s more than 2,000 U.S. vendor firms and 43,000 vendor employees are at or above the $15 per hour rate, as a result of the implementation of this policy, the company said in a release last week.
Gamblingthebee.news

ANNOUNCING MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE TO $15 PER HOUR!

Avi Resort and Casino is excited to announce an increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour! The Avi is looking for great team members to fill a number of positions immediately. Included with the new increased minimum wage, enjoy a variety of great benefits like healthcare, vacation time, tuition reimbursement, 401K + match, employee assistance program, training, career advancement and so much more!
BusinessMiami Herald

Under Armour boosts minimum wage to $15 an hour

Under Armour plans to join other large employers in boosting minimum wages for thousands of its hourly workers to $15 per hour, a move designed to keep the brand competitive in attracting in-demand store and warehouse workers. More than 8,000 full- and part-time employees and seasonal workers at stores and...
Charleston, WVMetro News

Charleston group joins nationwide protests to raise minimum wage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A group of workers and community advocates in Charleston joined protests happening nationwide on Wednesday to demand a raise in minimum wage. McDonald’s workers, Common Defense veterans and SEIU members stood outside the McDonald’s location close to the state Capitol on 1626 Washington St E to demand the company to adopt a $15 minimum wage for frontline workers across the country. The group also demanded that McDonald’s exit the National Restaurant Association and the International Franchise Association.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

In race for talent, B of A will raise minimum wage to $25 an hour

(Bloomberg) — Bank of America Corp. will boost its minimum hourly wage to $25 an hour by 2025 from a current $20, according to its Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan. The move follows four years of pay increases that brought the company’s minimum wage to an hourly $20 in 2020 from $15. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender will also require its U.S. vendors to pay employees dedicated to the bank $15 per hour or more, Moynihan announced in an interview on CNN. Of more than 2,000 vendors with 43,000 employees, over 99% meet that threshold, the bank said in a separate statement.
New Castle County, DEdelawarebusinessnow.com

Q&A: The case for the $15 an hour minimum wage

Brian Fontenot is Amazon’s Regional Director inDelaware. Q: What would you say tosmall businesses (100 or fewer) that say this would hinder their recovery from the pandemic by increasing costs?. I would say that increasing wages helps small businesses recruit and retain talented employees, reduces the business costs associated with...
Orlando, FLtravelawaits.com

Universal Orlando Resort Ends Outdoor Mask Requirement

Universal Orlando Resort will no longer require guests to wear masks in outdoor spaces, according to their new COVID-19 safety guidelines released Friday. These changes came one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance for people who’ve been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Under the new guidance, people two or more weeks past their final vaccination don’t need to wear masks or physically distance when private, local, state, and federal rules permit. Universal Orlando, along with many other Florida theme park resorts, had required staff and guests to wear face coverings at all times since reopening last summer.
Orlando, FLorlandoinformer.com

Breakfast options at Universal Orlando Resort’s hotels

Looking to grab a bite before you embark on a fun day in the parks? Universal Orlando Resort’s hotels have a diverse array of breakfast options, with full-service restaurants for a more relaxed experience, quick-service for a speedier hot breakfast, or continental grab-and-go locations if you’re really on the move. Some venues even offer special experiences, like live music or character dining.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Public HealthAOL Corp

Here are the companies requiring employees to get vaccinated

As vaccinations taper going into summer, employers are considering several ways to encourage their workforce to get inoculated against COVID-19. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. employers plan to require employers to produce proof of vaccination, according to a survey from Arizona State University with support from the Rockefeller Foundation. “Employers can...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Disney, Universal, SeaWorld and Legoland to debut new theme park attractions in Orlando this year

Central Florida's major theme park operators have new attractions slated for this summer and fall, including new rollercoasters, 4-D movies, nighttime shows and more. Legoland Florida will debut Lego Mythica - Journey to Mythica, a 4-D movie, as well as a new augmented-reality experience called Lego Mythica in Miniland. Debuting on May 27, the 4-D attraction follows characters on an adventure to Mythica with "enchanted forests, raging seas, hidden caves, fire, and ice. He will have to escape the Chimera, soar with Maximus the Sky Lion and make a splash with Duo the Hydra, all before discovering his true powers," said a news release. Meanwhile, the augmented-reality experience uses a platform on the Legoland Florida app to allow guests to see and search for characters from Mythica throughout sections of the Miniland area.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla Rival Rivian Selects Underwriters For IPO, Could Seek $70B Valuation

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) -backed Rivian Automotive Inc has selected underwriters for an initial public offering, Bloomberg reports. What Happened: The California-based automaker Rivian Automotive Inc, which is also backed by Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), could seek a valuation of about $70 billion when it goes public, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
RetailKeene Sentinel

Best Buy sends its 'Blue Shirts' outdoors to deliver packages

Best Buy Co. thinks it can succeed where rival Walmart Inc. failed: by asking its store employees to deliver online orders to customers’ homes. The consumer-electronics retailer said Thursday that its employees, nicknamed “Blue Shirts,” will now handle some e-commerce deliveries. They will be trained, and will arrive in company-branded vehicles, Chief Executive Officer Corie Barry said on a call with reporters. The move will help the retailer cope with the surge in digital orders, which are often fulfilled through its stores, and also give staff the opportunity to develop new skills.