Analysis: anyone young or old can fall victim to these scammers, but there are some ways we can help ourselves. It’s another thing we can chalk down to the pandemic: the huge increase in scam emails and text messages tricking people to share personal and banking details. In Ireland, we’ve seen warnings from the Revenue Commissioners, the Department of Social Protection, An Post and the gardai about this practice. Irish consumers are not alone in this: mobile phone users worldwide have been targetted with texts that appear at first glance to be from delivery companies or government departments.