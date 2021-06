After four years on the ice with the Mercyhurst women’s hockey team and four behind the bench, assistant coach Kelley Steadman is leaving the Lakers. Steadman oversaw the defense this past season, and the Lakers allowed just 2.06 goals per game while holding opponents to just 27.5 shots a game. Mercyhurst also posted three shutouts thanks to the solid defense corps. In her four seasons behind the bench, the Lakers won the CHA championship twice with the first one coming in 2018 and the second in the 2020 season.