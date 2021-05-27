CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jeff Bezos will step down as Amazon CEO on July 5

By WBT Staff
mix1079.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAmazon founder Jeff Bezos will officially step down as CEO of the company on July 5, he announced during a meeting Wednesday. Bezos, 57, founded the web services giant in 1994 and took the company on a nearly three-decade run as one of the most profitable in U.S. history. He’ll hand...

mix1079.com

Comments / 0

Related
SpaceNews.com

Rodolphe Belmer to step down as Eutelsat CEO in 2022

TAMPA, Fla. — Rodolphe Belmer plans to step down as Eutelsat’s CEO at the beginning of 2022 after six years with the French satellite operator. Belmer has been at Eutelsat’s helm since March 2016, spearheading its expansion into the connectivity market amid a gradual decline in broadcast revenues for the satellite industry.
BUSINESS
bulletin-news.com

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos May Have Misled Congress

Top US legislators have suggested that Amazon executives, including founder Jeff Bezos, may have deceived or lied to Congress about the company’s business practices. House Judiciary Committee members stated that they were considering sending the business “for criminal inquiry.”. It comes after a Reuters investigation found that Amazon duplicated items...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Lawmakers Question if Jeff Bezos Misled Congress on Amazon's Third-Party Seller Practices

CEO Jeff Bezos testified to Congress that Amazon has a policy that prohibits suppressing search results for third-party products they compete with but was unable to confirm if such a policy was strictly maintained. Following reports that the e-commerce giant is still engaged with such anti-competitive practices, the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee forwarded a letter to investigate. Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo. 4th District), the ranking member of the subcommittee, joined Cheddar to discuss where lawmakers go from here.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Independent

Jeff Bezos may have lied to Congress about Amazon’s practices, five House lawmakers claim

Lawmakers have written to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy to accuse the company’s senior executives including founder Jeff Bezos of lying or misleading the House Judiciary committee. The letter cites a recent Reuters investigation into the e-commerce giant’s business practices that alleged the company had “copied products and rigged search results” in India to help the sale of its own brands.Amazon has denied the practice. Five members of Congress told Mr Jassy in the letter they are weighing up whether to make a criminal referral to the Department of Justice.The letter states that the Reuters investigation and other recent news...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Did Jeff Bezos Lie To Congress Over Data Practices? Legislators Demand Answers From Amazon

Five members of the House Judiciary Committee’s anti-trust subcommittee are demanding that Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) produce “exculpatory evidence” that would affirm the honesty of testimony provided by former CEO Jeff Bezos and other company executives during congressional hearings held in 2019 and 2020. What Happened: According to a Wall Street...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Congressional committee launches investigation into whether Jeff Bezos LIED under oath while testifying about promoting his own Amazon products unfairly over rivals

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers is threatening to seek a criminal investigation of Amazon, warning the tech giant on Monday it has one 'final chance' to correct its executives' previous testimony on its competition practices. The lawmakers sent a letter to Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy saying they...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Ceo#Amazon Web Services#Mgm
nextbigfuture.com

Bill Gates Would Be a Trillionaire if He Diamond Handed Microsoft

If Bill Gates kept all of his shares after the first day of the Microsoft IPO he would now be a trillionaire. This would even allow for several billion in charitable donations. Bill Gates had 49% of Microsoft going into the IPO of Microsoft and had 45% after the first day of the IPO.
BUSINESS
The New Yorker

Jeff Bezos Thrusts Into Space

Barry Blitt, a cartoonist and an illustrator, has contributed to The New Yorker since 1992. In 2020, he won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NBC Los Angeles

Jeff Bezos Shared a 22-Year-Old Article Predicting Amazon's Failure to Show How to Deal With Criticism

In Amazon's early days, Jeff Bezos didn't pay much heed to his critics. Decades later, he seems ready to finally call them out. Bezos, the world's second-richest person, took to Twitter over the weekend to offer his advice on accepting criticism without letting it deter you. On Sunday, Bezos unearthed a 22-year-old cover story from financial publication Barron's with the headline "Amazon.Bomb."
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

The love affair between Jeff Bezos and 'Star Trek'

There's more than a slight chance those words passed through William Shatner's mind Wednesday, as the original Captain Kirk headed into space aboard a New Shepard spacecraft owned by Jeff Bezos's commercial spaceflight venture Blue Origin. He spent just over 10 minutes rocketing upwards more than 66 miles - four...
ENTERTAINMENT
WWD

Asos Shares Plummet as CEO Steps Down, Supply Chain Issues Bite

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Is Britain’s fast-fashion bubble about to burst? After watching sales soar during — and after — lockdown, fast-fashion retailer Asos saw its shares plunge 14 percent Monday as it warned profit margins will be squeezed and sales forecasts bogged down by Brexit-related duty costs and broader supply chain issues linked to the aftermath of COVID-19.More from WWDAsos x 'The Lion King' Collection: See All the PhotosSofia Richie, Scott Disick Celebrate Asos, Life Is Beautiful PartnershipThe Wilsons Vaults : A Supreme Archive 1994 - 2017 The company said Monday full-year adjusted profit before taxes in...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos arrives for Blue Origin suborbital spaceflight

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos has arrived in West Texas ahead of the aerospace company's upcoming suborbital spaceflight, according to a photo shared on Instagram by his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. "Boots on the ground in Texas for @blueorigin launch," Sanchez wrote. "Can’t wait!" ‘STAR TREK’S' SHATNER GOING TO SPACE ON...
WEST, TX
teslarati.com

Elon Musk trolls Amazon’s Jeff Bezos after claiming title of ‘World’s Richest Person’

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk trolled Amazon’s Jeff Bezos on Twitter earlier today after reclaiming the title of World’s Richest Person, tracked by Forbes. Musk and Bezos have shared a healthy rivalry of banter while consistently swapping the #1 and #2 spots on the “World’s Richest” list, but their relationship is much more complicated than net worth.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

KKR co-founders Kravis and Roberts step down as CEOs

KKR & Co. Inc. on Monday named Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall as co-CEOs of the 45-year-old private equity firm, effective immediately. Founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts will remain involved with the firm as executive co-chairmen. Bae and Nuttall had been co-presidents and co-COOs since 2017. Both joined the firm in 1996. KKR is also making some governance changes to eliminate its other share types and move to a one share, one-vote structure. In 2022, the firm will combine with KKR Holdings L.P. Unitholders of KKR Holdings L.P. will receive one share of KKR common stock for each unit they hold in KKR Holdings L.P. as well as their pro rata share of an additional 8.5 million shares of KKR common stock, the company said. KKR will eliminate its Series II preferred stock and terminate its tax receivable agreement. In 2026, KKR will eliminate its controlling Series I preferred stock and also acquire control of KKR Associates Holdings L.P. After these transactions, all common stock will vote on a one vote per share basis on all matters.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy