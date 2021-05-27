Do You Have Arthritis? Consider These Changes

DEAR DR. ROACH: When I was growing up, people would discuss their ulcers and complain of pain related to an ulcer. You never hear that word anymore. Why is that?. ANSWER: Ulcers indeed have become less prevalent in the U.S. and Canada over the past few decades. But I think much of the reason people don’t talk about ulcers is that most of the stomach upset attributed to ulcers is now more correctly diagnosed as acid reflux. It’s also called GERD, for gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is a term I don’t recall hearing much when I was growing up.