I am a single mom with two young children at home. I had it tough before the pandemic, and it has only gotten worse. Schools are not fully open, and day care is not available. I was released from my pre-pandemic job as an in-home, healthcare worker. It paid barely above minimum wage, and was nowhere near the $15 per hour that has been talked about. I cleaned homes on the weekends to try and make ends meet. I haven’t had the time or the resources to get vaccinated, and I am not sure how I feel about it anyway. I will eventually, but, regardless, I am reluctant to get back to work until I know that everyone has had their shots. I can’t afford to get sick because I have a preexisting condition.