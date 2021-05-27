newsbreak-logo
Secretary Blinken’s Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg discussed next month’s NATO Summit as well as NATO’s importance to the security and prosperity of the Transatlantic community and the world. The Secretary and the Secretary General stressed that adapting and modernizing NATO to meet the challenges of the 21st century, including by advancing the NATO 2030 initiative, is essential to ensure Transatlantic security.

U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Colombian Vice President Ramírez

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister-Designate Marta Lucía Ramírez today at the Department of State. The Secretary reaffirmed the enduring partnership our two countries have maintained for decades, based on a commitment to democracy, the security of our people, and mutual prosperity. He expressed his concern and condolences for the loss of life during recent protests in Colombia and reiterated the unquestionable right of citizens to protest peacefully. He welcomed the national dialogue President Duque has convened as an opportunity for the Colombian people to work together to construct a peaceful, prosperous future. The Secretary reiterated his appreciation for the U.S.-Colombia partnership, and pledged to continue our close cooperation to support lasting peace in Colombia, coordinate an effective health response to the pandemic, and facilitate inclusive economic growth as our hemisphere recovers.
WorldU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken welcomed Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to the Department of State, where he reaffirmed the Administration’s commitment to deepening the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar discussed a broad range of issues, including COVID-19 relief, efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad, and a shared commitment to combating the climate crisis and enhancing multilateral cooperation, including at the UN Security Council. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar also discussed regional developments, the coup in Burma, and continuing support for Afghanistan. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar pledged to continue their cooperation on shared economic and regional security priorities.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The Secretary and Foreign Minister expressed their support for the ceasefire between Israel, Hamas, and other parties in Gaza, and discussed efforts to reduce risks of further conflict. Secretary Blinken also raised the importance of international support for humanitarian and development efforts in Gaza.
WorldU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Minister Coveney

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Simon Coveney. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Coveney reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Ireland and Ireland’s role as an enduring Transatlantic partner. The Secretary and Foreign Minister condemned the outrageous diversion of Ryanair Flight 4978 in Belarus, and they discussed the status of JCPOA negotiations, Ireland’s role on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member, and other shared foreign policy priorities.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with U.S.-based Permanent Participants in the Arctic Council

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) met today on the margins of the Arctic Council Ministerial with Alaska-based leaders representing the Arctic Athabaskan Council, Aleut International Association, Gwich’in Council International, and the Inuit Circumpolar Council—four of the Arctic Council’s six permanent participant organizations. The Secretary and Senator Murkowski discussed with the Alaska-based indigenous representatives their views and priorities on issues related to the Arctic and the Arctic Council. The conversation covered a range of topics, from Arctic Council cooperation and U.S.-Canada cross-border issues to sustainable development and the climate crisis, among other issues.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Icelandic Prime Minister Jakobsdottir

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir in Reykjavik. Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Jakobsdottir discussed the global community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the need for greater climate action, promoting women’s rights and equality, and Arctic security.
MilitaryNATO

NATO Deputy Secretary General at the Defence Disrupted conference

On Wednesday 19 May 2021, the NATO Deputy Secretary General, Mr. Mircea Geoană will take part in the Defence Disrupted conference, highlighting “The Future of Innovation in Defence”. Media advisory. 10:40 (CEST) Keynote speech by the NATO Deputy Secretary General. Media coverage. More information is available on the website of...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to exchange views on how the United States and the EU can bring a halt to the current violence between Israelis and Palestinians. Secretary Blinken and High Representative Borrell agreed on the need for Israelis and Palestinians to be able to live in safety and security, as well as enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity, and democracy. The Secretary affirmed the crucial role the U.S.-EU partnership plays in the region, as well as the U.S. commitment to continue consultations.
WorldU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with the United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed efforts to bring the current violence in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza to an end and halt the tragic loss of civilian life. The Secretary highlighted the importance of the UAE’s contributions towards promoting a more peaceful Middle East.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken Intervention at Arctic Council Ministerial

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, thank you very much, and I recognize that we’re the only thing standing between us and the signing ceremony, so we’ll try to be brief. Foreign ministers, permanent participant heads of delegation, working group representatives, Arctic Council observers and guests, it really is an honor to join you for this meeting of the Arctic Council. And I’m especially pleased to be here today with Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, a longstanding leader and expert on Arctic issues.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Birta Bjornsdottir of Rikisutvarpio

QUESTION: So welcome to Iceland, Mr. Blinken. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you. It’s wonderful to be here. QUESTION: You met with Iceland’s – Icelandic officials yesterday. Both our prime minister and our president said in interviews after meeting with you that they felt kind of more harmony with the foreign policy of the new U.S. Government that you are a part of, more than the previous one. What have been the main challenges on the international stage taking over for – from the Donald Trump administration?
PoliticsUN News Centre

Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General – on Somalia

The Secretary-General welcomes the agreement reached by the Federal Government of Somalia and Federal Member States leaders on the implementation of the 17 September Electoral Model as an outcome of the summit convened by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble. He urges all stakeholders to swiftly implement the agreement, as a critical step towards the holding of a consensual and transparent electoral process without further delays.
PoliticsNATO

Secretary General visits Portugal to prepare NATO Summit, inaugurate new cyber academy

Meeting with Prime Minister António Costa, Mr. Stoltenberg praised Portugal for its many contributions to NATO, including deployments to the Alliance's multinational presence in Romania, work to fight international terrorism through NATO missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as Portugal's presence in Africa. He further commended Portugal for hosting NATO facilities, and for making NATO-EU cooperation a priority of the country's presidency of the European Union.
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Ministers from Denmark, Faroe Islands, and Greenland

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Copenhagen with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod; Faroese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Culture Jenis av Rana; and Greenlandic Minister of Foreign Affairs, Business, Trade, and Climate Pele Broberg. Secretary Blinken emphasized the great value we place on our partnerships with the entire Kingdom of Denmark, the importance of a safe and secure Arctic free from conflict, and our desire to increase engagement on trade, investment, science and education. The Secretary also underscored the importance of defending our shared values as we seek to foster sustainable economic growth.
Politicshurriyetdailynews.com

Turkey says outstanding issues with Greece should be solved bilaterally

Greece should avoid using the EU as a trump card against Turkey. "Only Turkey and Greece can solve the outstanding problems, not the EU," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in an interview to Greek daily To Vima. The foreign minister is on a two-day visit to Greece, with meetings scheduled in Western...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Turkey's Foreign Minister Cavusoglu Begins Visit to Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday began his trip to Greece with an unofficial visit to the northeastern province of Thrace, where most of Greece’s Muslim minority resides. The official part of Cavusoglu’s trip will take place Monday morning, when he will meet with his...
Religionthenationalnews.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu angers Greece over Muslim minority comments

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu angered Greece after he described the Muslim minority in the Greek region of Thrace as “Turkish”. Mr Cavusoglu made the comment on arrival in Alexandroupolis, near the Turkish border, as he began a two-day visit. "In Greece to meet members of Turkish minority in western...
Middle Eastqatar-tribune.com

PM, Tunisian counterpart hold talks

Prime Minister and Minister of Interior HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani and Prime Minister and Acting Minister of Interior of Tunisia Hichem Mechichi held talks session at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday. During the talks session, they discussed the close bilateral relations between the two countries...