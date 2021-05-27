Dana White To Diego Sanchez: “Pick Up The Phone And Call Me”
The professional relationship between UFC boss Dana White and the first-ever ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ winner Diego Sanchez has been on very thin ice in the last few weeks. This would start with the 16-year UFC’s veteran’s release from the promotion. Sanchez was set to make his last paycheck against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone earlier this month but would instead be compensated on his way out, without competing in his retirement fight.middleeasy.com