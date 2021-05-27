newsbreak-logo
Dana White To Diego Sanchez: “Pick Up The Phone And Call Me”

By Chris De Santiago
Posted by 
MiddleEasy
MiddleEasy
 4 days ago
The professional relationship between UFC boss Dana White and the first-ever ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ winner Diego Sanchez has been on very thin ice in the last few weeks. This would start with the 16-year UFC’s veteran’s release from the promotion. Sanchez was set to make his last paycheck against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone earlier this month but would instead be compensated on his way out, without competing in his retirement fight.

MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/
Diego Sanchez
Dana White
Cerrone
