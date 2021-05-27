newsbreak-logo
Charlotte Hall, MD

Charles Co. Vehicle Fire Under Investigation

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
Charlotte Hall(Charles Co.), MD- At 7:26 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, the Dentsville Volunteer Fire Department(DVFD) responded to the 12600 block of Charles Street in Charlotte Hall for a reported vehicle fire.

Eight firefighters gained control of the fire in approximately ten minutes and the Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate, due to the nature of the incident.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.  The preliminary cause is still under investigation. The vehicle was owned by We Pave Maryland. The estimated loss is $15,000.00.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

