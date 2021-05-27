newsbreak-logo
Wayne State's Norling receives honor

By Joe Tjaden
Norfolk Daily News
 4 days ago

Wayne State senior forward Erin Norling has been voted CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team. She is a repeat Academic All-American after earning Second Team honors last season and is the first-ever Academic All-American in Wildcat women’s basketball history. Norling maintained a 3.931 grade point average majoring in biology and pre physician assistant. On the basketball court this season, she was named the NSIC South Division Player of the Year after leading the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding for a second straight season, ranking fourth in the NSIC with 16.3 points per game and eighth in the league at 6.8 rebounds a contest. Norling closed her Wildcat career ranked fourth in scoring with 1,597 points and scored double figures in 84 career games. She earned All-NSIC honors every year at WSC, named to the All-Freshman Team in 2018 followed by three straight First Team All-NSIC awards. Last season, Norling became Wayne State's first-ever Academic All-American in women's basketball earning Second Team honors and was D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team. The Wildcats finished the 2021 season with a 6-10 overall record and 5-9 mark in the NSIC South Division.

