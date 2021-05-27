"Cold and nervous" tuber rescued after becoming stuck on Colorado creek
A tuber recently got stuck on the shore of a creek in Lyons, Colorado, requiring rescue because she was too "cold and nervous" to reenter the creek. On Wednesday evening, Boulder County Communications received a call for help on the South St. Vrain in Lyons' Meadow Park. A party of tubers were on the creek when one of the tubers got stuck on the shore, unable to return to Meadow Park with the cold temperatures and nerves keeping her from getting back into the waterflow.www.outtherecolorado.com