newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

"Cold and nervous" tuber rescued after becoming stuck on Colorado creek

By Spencer McKee
outtherecolorado.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tuber recently got stuck on the shore of a creek in Lyons, Colorado, requiring rescue because she was too "cold and nervous" to reenter the creek. On Wednesday evening, Boulder County Communications received a call for help on the South St. Vrain in Lyons' Meadow Park. A party of tubers were on the creek when one of the tubers got stuck on the shore, unable to return to Meadow Park with the cold temperatures and nerves keeping her from getting back into the waterflow.

www.outtherecolorado.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Lyons, CO
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Water Safety#Emergency Crews#Water Sports#American Medical#Meadow Park#Tubers#Fire Protection#Swiftwater Rescue Efforts#Water Related Accidents#Outdoor Recreation Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Colorado StateUnofficial Networks

Dropping Fireballs From The Sky...Colorado Controlled Burn Using 14,000 Ping Pong Ball Sized Fire Starters

“Its a great way to get a lot of fire on the ground without exposing any firefighters.”. Interesting method of wildfire mitigation in the hills of Colorado using 14,000 ping pong ball sized incendiary devices from a helicopter. Crews in the White River national forest have been airdropping tiny capsules of containing potassium permanganate which create a chemical reaction when they hit the ground and ignite. Longterm the efforts are aimed not only to prevent wildfires but to encourage aspen growth and provide more food rich habitat for elk herds. Very cool:
Colorado StatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback sucker fish, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado StateDurango Herald

Dove Creek woman killed in Colorado Highway 184 crash

A 67-year-old Dove Creek woman was killed in a crash Saturday night on Colorado Highway 184 between Dolores and Mancos. Colorado State Patrol Capt. Adrian Driscoll said Lois Marie Oliver of Dove Creek died in the collision after her westbound 2003 Ford F-150 pickup drifted into the eastbound lane and struck a 2017 Dodge pickup driven by Daniel Stephens, 27, of Aztec, New Mexico.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Champion cyclist killed in collision with DUI suspect in Colorado

News broke on Sunday that a cyclist had been killed in Lakewood, Colorado, reportedly hit by a driver that was suspected to be under the influence of drugs. The collision happened at approximately 10 AM. According to the Denver Post, the deceased cyclist has since been identified as a reigning...
Colorado Statesweetwaternow.com

Colorado Man Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover Accident Friday

LARAMIE — A fatal crash occurred around milepost 409 on US 287 south of Laramie, Wyoming Friday morning claiming the life of an Aurora, CO man. The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. when patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover according to a statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Colorado Statethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Boulder, COReporterHerald.com

Census estimates: Larimer largest, Boulder growth slows, families flock to Weld

The latest county-level population estimates show that all four counties that comprise the Northern Front Range grew between the summers of 2019 and 2020. But while Larimer and Boulder counties were hindered by the lack of foreign migration during the pandemic, Weld County continued its growth trajectory because more families are having kids there.
Colorado State9News

Colorado dog will be the face of Budweiser’s holiday cans

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A handsome Saint Bernard from Morrison has outlasted more than 100,000 submissions to be the face of Budweiser's holiday cans later this year. Wilson, a 1-year-old Saint Bernard, has been named winner of the nationwide Pupweiser casting call by Budweiser. Wilson, who sported a wreath collar...
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

Mesa Verde National Park Was Named The Fourth International Dark Sky Park In Colorado

It’s stargazing season again, as temperatures are heating up and the skies are getting clearer with each passing night. Are you excited? We sure are, which is why we are spreading the good news that Colorado is home to yet another International Dark Sky Park (our fourth, to be exact!) via the clear and beautiful […] The post Mesa Verde National Park Was Named The Fourth International Dark Sky Park In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado StatePosted by
94.3 The X

Colorado Has Some of the Friendliest Neighbors

Chances are, if you drive through your neighborhood and there are some people outside, you are going to get a wave or two as you pass by. This is how it is in almost every neighborhood I have ever been to in Colorado. There's a reason why: Colorado is one of the friendliest states when it comes to neighbors.