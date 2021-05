Upcoming music artist LL. White, popularly known as LL. White On Damascus Rd. has released a new music video for her latest Christian single, “I Wish (I Could Be We).” The music video for the song delineates themes that provide the audience with a direct glance into the musician’s artistic mind. LL. White collaborated with fellow musicians Natasha Polanco and Cassandra Jackson to write and co-produce “I Wish (I Could Be We).” In this song, she expresses the pinnacle of challenges that both connect and divide. Through this song, LL White encourages people to value one another’s similarities and differences in the earthly setting of life.