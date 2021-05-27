Challis celebrates 2021 graduates

After a school year like no other, Idaho Virtual Academy ( IDVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2002, will celebrate its graduates with one virtual commencement ceremony and three regional in-person ceremonies throughout the state for students and families that would like to attend. One of the ceremonies is a unique "Drive-In" theatre style experience, held at the MotorVu Drive In, in Idaho Falls on May 18 th at 8pm.