Challis celebrates 2021 graduates
Cloudy skies couldn’t keep the Challis High School 2021 graduating class down as they and the community lauded their accomplishments May 23. The day began with the threat of rain during a recent addition to the Challis graduation process. Last year, because the COVID-19 pandemic prevented a traditional indoor ceremony, 2020 graduates paraded down Main while the salutatorian, valedictorian and guest speaker gave their speeches via a radio station.www.postregister.com