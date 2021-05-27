newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Fabrizio Romano Gives Yves Bissouma Update

Liverpool have ramped up their pursuits of players ahead of the summer transfer window. The Reds have been strongly linked with defensive reinforcements and a Georginio Wijnaldum replacement.

Jurgen Klopp has set his eyes on Red Bull Leipzig central defender Ibrahima Konate. The transfer for the defender looks like it is nearly complete.

Ibrahima Konate looks set to join Liverpool this summer. (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

After completing this transfer, Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp will turn towards the gaping hole left by Georginio Wijnaldum as he leaves for Spanish side FC Barcelona.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool view Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma as the perfect replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

The transfer insider took to Twitter to provide an update on the chase for Yves Bissouma.

"Yves Bissouma is appreciated and he’s ‘one of the options’ in the Arsenal list as midfielder but NOT the first one. Arsenal Football Club are also looking at different kind of players in this position."

Liverpool target Yves Bissouma featuring for Brighton in a Premier League match. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He also went on to confirm that Liverpool are interested in the Brighton midfielder's signature.

"Many clubs are interested in Bissouma - Liverpool too. The race is open."

Over the last few days, Romano has updated Liverpool supporters on several transfer situations.

The Italian journalist also gave an update on whether or not Liverpool will make Ozan Kabak's loan permanent.

"There’s “no chance” for Ozan Kabak to stay at Liverpool - confirmed. He’s leaving the club and Schalke are looking to sell him in Premier League or Bundesliga. Liverpool Football Club will trigger Ibrahima Konate’s release clause in the next hours and so Kabak will leave."

Look for Liverpool to ramp up their interest in Bissouma over the next coming days and weeks.

