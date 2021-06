NM Racing and CMR shared out the spoils at Paul Ricard where the third and fourth races of the 2021 GT4 European Series season played out last weekend. Lluc Ibanez and Xavier Lloveras gave NM Racing its third consecutive victory at the French circuit in race one, before Stephane Lemeret and Antoine Potty headed up a CMR one-two in the second encounter, with their Toyota GR Supra GT4 leading home the sister Alpine A110 GT4 of Loris Cabirou and Vincent Beltoise.