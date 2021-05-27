newsbreak-logo
Georginio Wijnaldum Set To Sign New Contract With Barcelona

Liverpool will be excited to welcome back several players next season after they missed the majority of this year with major injuries. Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk will all be back to their best next season for Jurgen Klopp.

However, one player who has played a vital role for Liverpool will not be returning. That player is no other than Georginio Wijnaldum.

Georginio Wijnaldum applauds the supporters at Anfield after Liverpool's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Georginio Wijnaldum has long been linked with a move away from Anfield, but after Liverpool's last Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace the Dutchman confirmed his exit plans.

With several clubs interested, there seemed to be a race to sign Wijnaldum on a free transfer.

The clubs interested in signing Wijnaldum include; Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona and AS Roma.

However, it now seems that Georginio Wijnaldum is set to join FC Barcelona.

Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Georginio Wijnaldum is set to snub interest from several of Europe's elite clubs in order to sign with FC Barcelona.

Georginio Wijnaldum and FC Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman are pictrued on national duty for Netherlands.

"Gini Wijnaldum will sign his contract with Barcelona until June 2024 in the next hours, after the verbal agreement reached two days ago. Done deal."

Fabrizio also said, "Wijnaldum agents are now meeting with Barça board in order to complete the deal."

Wijnaldum is believed to be very interested in playing under his former national team coach, Ronald Koeman.

With Wijnaldum confirming his Liverpool exit, Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards have turned to Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma as a potential Wijnaldum replacement.

