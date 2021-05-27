Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Review & Test Drive

By Malcolm Hogan
Automotive Addicts
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe automotive landscape is full of mundane vehicles that fail to captivate or inspire a feeling that we hope for in spending our hard-earned money. There are very few vehicles that command a double-take or googling eyes unless you’re talking about sports cars or supercars that cost north of $150,000. Lexus has been a brand that has fortunately ended up on both spectrums of being mundane with some of the common vehicles found in middle to upper-class suburbia. Slightly outside of such, Lexus has a couple of gems, such as in the form of the new LC 500, a vehicle that I praised in previous reviews for looking like it’s fast but is unapologetically unique even though it doesn’t exactly perform like a Supercar, which is perfectly fine. Now, Lexus has elevated the elegance of the LC 500 in its grand touring character offering a convertible.

www.automotiveaddicts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus Lc#Lexus Cars#Lexus Lfa#Lexus Is#Convertible Cars#Luxury Cars#Hybrid Cars#Sports Cars#Supercar#Coupe#Torsen#Epa#V8#Ferrari#Toasted Caramel#Lfa#Lexus Lc#Convertible Forms#Engine#Automotive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Lexus LC Convertible Hits The Road After 12 Hours In A Refrigeration Chamber

Regardless if we're talking about the coupe or convertible, the LC is undoubtedly one of the coolest cars in the world. Lexus has taken things literally with a grueling quality test for the soft-top version. The stunning cabrio had to spend 12 hours in the Large Climatic Chamber at the Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedfordshire at -18 degrees Celsius (-0.4 degrees Fahrenheit).
Carsprovidencejournal.com

Test Drive: The 2021 Trailblazer Activ, attractive inside and out

The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer sports an adventurous name, though it's not likely to blaze any trails. It's a small, competent crossover sport utility vehicle, new for this model year and bearing the name of an earlier, larger Chevy SUV that was sold from 2001 to 2008, then replaced by the Chevrolet Traverse. But it's no Jeep or Land Rover.
Buying CarsCNET

2021 BMW 430i Convertible review: Ready for summer

Sometimes, base models exist almost as filler, meant to whet appetites on the path to better-equipped (and, for the automaker, higher-margin) variants. But not the 2021 BMW 430i Convertible. Despite being the low rung on the ladder, this four-seat drop-top is a fully fleshed-out summer machine that's mighty rewarding on both road trips and unnecessarily quick blasts down twisty forest roads.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

2021 Toyota Venza Review: A Bargain Lexus That Should Have Been Weirder

Remember the weirdo, big-wagon Venza from the 2010s? This ain't it. Every few years a new car comes into the market that truly makes me say, "What the hell?" Cars like the Chevy SSR, Nissan Juke, Land Rover Evoque Convertible, and most recently, the 2021 Toyota Venza. The latter may not be as niche or truly weird as the others, but Toyota's new hybrid-only crossover certainly raises eyebrows in various departments. Most notably, design.
Buying CarsAutoweek.com

The 2021 Lexus LC500 Convertible Is a Road-Going Concept

The Lexus LF-LC Concept was one of the most interesting concepts to roll out of the Lexus design studio. Many doubted its continuation into a production variant, at least one not watered down until it was hardly recognizable. But give Lexus credit: Its designers turned the LF-LC into the LC500 with only minor aesthetic changes. This Lexus grand tourer is not the most powerful machine, with the 5.0-liter V8 under its long hood sending 471 hp through a 10-speed automatic transmission and to the rear wheels. But the car offers more than its numbers suggest and gives you a visceral experience.
Buying CarsTroy Record

CarSmart: Lexus revives the IS 350

The luxury compact market still exists, even 22 years in. Lexus' IS 350 F-Sport is still a segment power. As sporty as it comes, Lexus has had a sneaky-good history of manufacturing performance sedans, and the IS 350 fits the bill. The third-generation IS 350 has spruced up the existing...
CarsAutoGuide.com

2022 Volkswagen Taos Review: First Drive

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos slots under the Tiguan in VW’s U.S. and Canadian lineup and is built on the company’s MQB architecture. Starting Price (USD): $24,190 (inc. dest.) Taos is a town in New Mexico that has a population of around 6,000 people. The name derives from the Taos language meaning “(place of) red willows),” according to Wikipedia. It is also, now, the name of Volkswagen’s newest subcompact crossover, which the company claims gets inspiration from that little town in New Mexico. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we couldn’t drive the car in New Mexico, but does this new SUV have the character behind its name?
Carsnewsitem.com

Test Drive: 2021 Maxda CX-9

This week, it’s the impressive 2021 Mazda CX-9 we review, sporting Grand Touring trim with front-drive and three rows of seating. Notable for 2021 is the CX-9 receiving its sixth consecutive IIHS Top Safety pick award, a prestigious honor because it again proves Mazda’s main concern is making sure all passengers, be it behind the wheel or strapped in a baby seat, is safe, sound and secure.
CarsBMW BLOG

TEST DRIVE: BMW i4 Prototype – The Future Is Bright

Driving a prototype car is arguably one of the coolest things you can do as a car journalist. It’s also nerve wrecking if the car in question is the only one available in the United States. Yet, BMW felt confident enough to get me behind the wheel of a prototype (pre-production) version of their upcoming BMW i4 electric car.
Carsconsumerguide.com

Test Drive: 2021 Cadillac CT5 Premium Luxury

Room and ComfortB- Power and PerformanceB+. Report-card grades are derived from a consensus of test-driver evaluations. All grades are versus other vehicles in the same class. Value grade is for specific trim level evaluated, and may not reflect Consumer Guide's impressions of the entire model lineup. Big & Tall Comfort.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2021 Lexus UX200 Nearly Pulls Off the Luxury Transformation

In the tech world, UX refers to user experience. If a janky app makes you want to hurl your phone at the nearest brick wall, that's a UX that needs improvement. And if a subcompact luxury crossover costs $42,945 but gets dusted by sub-$30,000 cars such as the Subaru Crosstrek, that's a Lexus UX200 that needs improvement—or at least a lot more horsepower.
Carsexpertclick.com

2022 KIA Carnival Un-Minivan -Review & Test Drive

The all-new 2022 Carnival KIA Carnival Un-minivan has reimagined three-row pushes expected boundaries of design and innovation and replaces the Kia Sedona. We test-drive the 2022 KIA Carnival Un-minivan SX and the Carnival SX Prestige. We show you everything you need to know, score it in 10 categories with Car...
Carsdrivetribe.com

Mixed result for the Lexus LS in the Moose Test

Limousines are primarily designed to offer their occupants first-class comfort. To achieve this, they must have excellent ride quality in order to absorb road imperfections as well as possible. It is therefore clear that driving pleasure is not the priority for these vehicles. The Spanish magazine km77 proves this today...
Buying CarsPosted by
SlashGear

2021 BMW 430i Convertible Review: Less roof, more grille

Taste is subjective. That became my mantra, snug behind the wheel of the 2021 BMW 430i Convertible, as I surreptitiously watched the reactions of the people around me at the 4 Series’ substantial snout. Not since the Bangle years has the German automaker found itself at the heart of such styling controversy, a furore that threatens to overshadow this drop-top before you even get to the new fabric roof.
Carscargurus.com

2021 Audi A8 Hybrid Plug-In Review

CarGurus has 313 nationwide Audi A8 Hybrid Plug-In dealers with 32 new car listings. After all these years, the A8 remains Audi’s flagship sedan, and recently the automaker has made strides to improve both fuel economy and performance with a plug-in hybrid model. The car produces sports-car levels of power while retaining the high-luxury feeling that the A8 is known for.
Carsava360.com

Ford Mustang Mach 1 REVIEW 460 hp 5.0 l V8 manual ???? ???? ????

This is our in-depth review of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1. We're taking a look at Exterior, Interior and the driving experience. ►Follow us on Instagram @autogefuehl and @thomas.letsgo. ►Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/user/autogefuehl?sub_confirmation=1. ►Compare BMW M4 and Audi RS5: https://youtu.be/SZgRh-4dzZ8. ►Compare the Toyota Supra: https://youtu.be/dBHj9KIXbV4. #Ford #FordMustang. Transparency note: Autogefühl...
Carscarsforsale.com

2021 Toyota Tundra Review

Before a brand new one arrives in 2022, the 2021 Toyota Tundra is here to tow mountains around with its 381 horsepower V8. In less than a year’s time, Toyota will release the next generation of the Tundra, but today we take a look at the final iteration of a truck that cemented its parent company’s place in the full-size pickup truck market. The current Toyota Tundra gets a few new bells and whistles for 2021 and it continues to provide some of the most beneficial features both inside and out as it continues to battle rivals with newer designs. Here’s what makes the Tundra a worthy consideration for anyone in the market for a truck that can do it all.
Buying CarsCNET

2021 Lexus LS 500 F Sport review: Japanese autobahn destroyer

Lexus' largest, most comfortable executive sedan has long been a high-water mark for driving comfort and build quality, and minor adjustments for 2021 help this boat keep the course. Infotainment: Repeal and replace. Perhaps the most important update in the 2021 Lexus LS 500 is the 12.3-inch infotainment display, which...
Carsautomotive-fleet.com

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Makes U.S. Debut

Toyota has debuted the all-new 2022 Corolla Cross, which evolves the series and is based on the ever-popular Corolla sedan, they announced in a news release. Available in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, the compact SUV maximizes the potential of the TNGA-C platform and a 169-horsepower, 2.0-liter Dynamic Force Engine. The model boasts high-quality performance, a comfortable ride, plenty of space, and maximized cargo capacity.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

What Is it Like to Drive the 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport Every Day?

Most sedans on the market are meant to be practical family haulers that are as efficient as they are practical. But if you want something that’s practical, efficient, and has a dash of sportiness, then cars like the 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport could serve you well. After spending a week in one, I found out that it makes for a great daily driver.