2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Review & Test Drive

The automotive landscape is full of mundane vehicles that fail to captivate or inspire a feeling that we hope for in spending our hard-earned money. There are very few vehicles that command a double-take or googling eyes unless you’re talking about sports cars or supercars that cost north of $150,000. Lexus has been a brand that has fortunately ended up on both spectrums of being mundane with some of the common vehicles found in middle to upper-class suburbia. Slightly outside of such, Lexus has a couple of gems, such as in the form of the new LC 500, a vehicle that I praised in previous reviews for looking like it’s fast but is unapologetically unique even though it doesn’t exactly perform like a Supercar, which is perfectly fine. Now, Lexus has elevated the elegance of the LC 500 in its grand touring character offering a convertible.