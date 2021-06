(Undated) – The cost to fill the tank of your vehicle just keeps going up. According to the latest numbers from GasBuddy.com, while the national average has remained relatively unchanged at $3.05 a gallon, the average here in Illinois continues to go up. The current statewide average has seen an increase in recent weeks to $3.25 a gallon. It’s $3.03 in Indiana. California has the highest prices at the pump where the statewide average is $4.23 a gallon. Several states have prices below the three-dollar mark.