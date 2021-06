Years after his arrest, Paul Whelan, a former Marine who was convicted of being a spy, is hoping for President Joe Biden to secure his release from a Russian prison. Whelan was arrested in Moscow in 2018 when he was there for a friend's wedding and was accused of being a spy. The United States wrote off the espionage accusations as completely false and Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years in prison, is hoping that America may foster a trade to bring him back to America.