For some families, it’s difficult to pay for utilities that they might need in order to keep up with their neighbors. One utility that falls under this category is internet services. Walmart and AT&T have partnered to take a little strain off of families by offering free internet. The goal is to try to get more people on the same field so that they can work from home, take classes when school is closed or when they can’t attend a school campus, and communicate with friends and family members.