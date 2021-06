Ever since returning from injury, Donovan Mitchell has been having himself an incredible playoff run. The Utah Jazz star is carrying his team night in and night out, and with him in the lineup, the Jazz have yet to lose a game. In the first two games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Mitchell is averaging 41 points, which is definitely unexpected. His performances have many believing in the Jazz hype and at this point, they look primed and ready for an NBA Finals appearance.