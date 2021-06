Banana Waffles are the easiest weekend (or weekday) breakfast or brunch recipe you'll ever make!. I probably took it for granted when I was little, but I have to give my mother some credit for always having a delicious breakfast on the table for us in the morning. Yes, there were simple meals of cereal and fruit, but there were also plenty of days where Mom would be in the kitchen making homemade muffins, perfect pancakes, divine french toast and other first-meal-of-the-day favorites. Now that I'm a mom, those yummy childhood memories inspire me to do the same for my family.