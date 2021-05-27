Wallach’s Headline Struggles // Bruins vs. Islanders in Round 2 // Russell Westbrook Freak Out – 5/27 (Hour 1)

The Philadelphia 76ers are the top overall seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time in 20 years. Their opponent in the first round is the Washington Wizards, who bested the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament to secure the East's eighth seed. The matchup is the first time that the two teams have faced off against each other in the postseason since 1986 when the Sixers bested the Wizards in five games in the first round.