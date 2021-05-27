newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

‘Couldn’t stay quiet’ Capitol cop’s mom wants Jan. 6 probe

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON —Brian Sicknick’s family wants to uncover every detail about the Jan. 6 insurrection by pro-Trump rioters, when the Capitol Police officer collapsed and later died. They can’t understand why lawmakers do not. Sicknick was one of the on-duty officers badly outnumbered by the mob who stormed the building, smashing...

chicago.suntimes.com
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Barbara Comstock
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Lawmakers#Federal Police#Riot Police#Police Violence#Federal Prosecutors#The Capitol Police#Democrats#Gop#Metropolitan#U S Capitol Police#Justice Department#Associated Press#Uscp#Capitol Police Officers#Capitol Police Leaders#Capitol Police Letterhead#Officer#Republican Lawmakers#Staffers#Senate Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsSalt Lake Tribune

As GOP blocks inquiry, questions on Jan. 6 Capitol attack may go unanswered

Washington • In blocking the formation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Republicans in Congress have all but closed off the possibility of a full and impartial accounting for one of the most serious assaults on American democracy in history, leaving unanswered critical questions with broad implications for politics, security and public trust.
Congress & Courtstri-lakestribune.net

Republicans in U.S. Senate block probe of Capitol riot

The vote highlighted how Republicans are reluctant to cooperate. Schumer had sought to pass USICA on Thursday, but it was delayed by partisan political disagreement over how much time was allowed to consider amendments and which amendments would get votes. Immediately after the defeat, Senate leader Chuck Schumer set a...
Congress & CourtsNBC Philadelphia

GOP Blocks Bipartisan Probe of Deadly Jan. 6 Riot at Capitol

Senate Republicans on Friday blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, turning aside the independent investigation in a show of party loyalty to former President Donald Trump and an effort to shift the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

GOP Senators Reject Pleas From Fallen Capitol Cop’s Mom to Back Riot Commission, Says Report

Several Republican senators looked the mom of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the eye on Thursday and told her they will vote against setting up a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection that preceded his death. According to CNN, Gladys Sicknick held meetings with more than a dozen Republican senators to urge them to back the bill to establish the commission when it goes to a Senate vote on Friday—but most told her that she would not be able to change their minds. A source said to be familiar with the meetings told the network that they were “very hard” on Sicknick and her son’s girlfriend, Sandra Garza, who were both wearing necklaces containing the fallen Capitol Police officer’s ashes. Sicknick is reportedly struggling to understand why Republicans are against the commission, with her saying at one point in the day: “How can they not be doing the right thing?” According to CNN, 13 GOP senators declined to meet with her.
Congress & CourtsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Senate GOP set to block creation of commission

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans are poised to block the creation of a special commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, dashing hopes for a bipartisan panel amid a GOP push to put the violent insurrection by Donald Trump's supporters behind them. Broad Republican opposition was expected...
Congress & Courtscachevalleydaily.com

GOP senators thwart Capitol Hill riot commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With the support of Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Senate Republicans narrowly defeated an effort to begin the process of impaneling a national commission to investigate the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill. Despite promises that the proposed investigation would be a non-partisan effort, Republicans condemned the proposal...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
AFP

Impasse on probe underscores Republican angst over US Capitol riot

By blocking creation of an independent, bipartisan January 6 commission, congressional Republicans have signaled they would rather approach next year's midterm elections unencumbered by potentially damning findings about the deadly US Capitol riot. Even an 11th-hour personal plea by the mother of a US Capitol Police officer who died after battling with rioters on January 6 went unheeded.
Congress & Courtsdomigood.com

Mother of dead Capitol cop Brian Sicknick, his girlfriend, the colleague who survived a heart attack on day of riot and the officer hit with racist abuse confront Republicans blocking commission

The mother of dead Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick and his longtime girlfriend were on Capitol Hill Thursday trying to convince Republican senators not to doom the House-passed bill that would create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot. 'This is why I'm here today,' Gladys Sicknick...
Congress & CourtsBirmingham Star

US Senate to Vote on Panel to Probe Capitol Riot

Republicans in the U.S. Senate are expected to block legislation calling for the creation of a panel to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol aimed at preventing the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory over Donald Trump. A vote on the measure had been expected...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

'Baloney': Deceased Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick's Girlfriend and Mom Slam GOP Over Riot Commission

The mother and girlfriend of the late Capitol officer Brian Sicknick have condemned congressional Republicans for blocking the January 6 commission. Earlier this month, the Democrat-led House of Representatives voted 252-175 to approve legislation to form an independent commission to probe the Capitol riot. But on Friday, the legislation was blocked in the Senate amid strong Republican opposition. Only six GOP senators crossed party lines to support the measure, which failed on a 54-35 vote.
Congress & Courtsbuzzfeednews.com

Senate Republicans Killed A Commission To Investigate The Jan. 6 Attacks

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans have blocked the creation of an independent bipartisan commission on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill. The commission would have investigated the attack, which contributed to the deaths of five people, but it risked unwelcome attention on former president Donald Trump’s responsibility. The Senate voted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Barbara Comstock: If Trump disappeared there wouldn't be many Republicans in the search party

Former Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock said on Sunday that if former President Trump went missing, "I don't think you'd have many Republicans in the search party." Comstock made the remark while appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press" to discuss the recent Senate vote in which Republicans blocked the creation of a commission to look into the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Comstock has put her support behind the family of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol police officer who died shortly after the attack, in their call to form a commission.
Congress & Courtssportsgrindentertainment.com

Mom of Capitol officer who died pushes Congress on Jan. 6 commission

The mother of a Capitol Police officer who died after he clashed with rioters on Jan. 6 urged reluctant Republicans to support a probe into the siege. Gladys Sicknick, mother of officer Brian Sicknick, said Wednesday she’d meet with senators as Republicans to look to block a bill that would create a bipartisan panel to look into the breach of the Capitol building.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

GOP senators are ‘all talk and no action,’ mother and partner of fallen officer Brian Sicknick say after Jan. 6 commission is blocked

The mother and partner of the late Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick on Friday voiced disappointment with Republican senators who blocked legislation to form an independent Jan. 6 commission, arguing that “the time to do something is now.”. Gladys Sicknick and Sandra Garza, the late officer’s companion of 11...
Durham, NCRaleigh News & Observer

Sen. McConnell wants our memory of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to go away. It shouldn’t.

Regarding “Republican leaders line up against Capitol riot inquiry,” (May 20):. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s efforts to oppose a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is an admission that Republicans want our collective memory of that day to go away. McConnell’s objection muddies the waters. Congress’ investigation...