NASA named Dr. J. Nick Benardini as the agency Planetary Protection Officer within the Office of Safety and Mission Assurance, effective June 7. “We’re excited to have Nick on board in this role,” said Chief of Safety and Mission Assurance Russ DeLoach. “As we continue exploring our solar system and sending spacecraft, rovers and eventually people to other worlds, we have to remain vigilant in our Planetary Protection standards to preserve the integrity of those environments, as well as our own. I have no doubt Nick is up to leading this task.”