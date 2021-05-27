newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Thursday’s Debut Album “Waiting” Given A Vinyl/Digital Reissue

By wookubus
theprp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday have reissued their 1999 debut album “Waiting” through Velocity Records/Equal Vision Records. Vocalist Geoff Rickly had the following to say about it:. “Most people think ‘Full Collapse‘ is our first album but twenty two years ago, we took a bunch of demos out of the basement where we’d been writing and holding shows, and put them all together in one place to make our debut album, ‘Waiting‘. A lot has changed in those intervening years—- the record has gone out of print several times— but every single time I listen to this record, I can hear the start of Thursday, I can hear our hopes and dreams and all the ideas that would define the band, starting to take shape.”

www.theprp.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Rickly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reissue#Vinyl#Record Time#Thursdaywaiting Com#Vocalist Geoff Rickly#Basement#Demos#Changed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Rock Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Two My Morning Jacket albums getting colored vinyl reissues

Two My Morning Jacket catalog titles are getting reissued on colored vinyl on June 25th via UMe. It Still Moves will be available on Golden Smoke 2 LP while Evil Surges will be available on Cream/Black Blob 2 LP. It Still Moves is a 2021 repressing of the band’s classic...
Musicwestwoodhorizon.com

Dodie’s New Album Proves to be a Fantastic Debut

After years of releasing EPs and singles, English singer-songwriter Dodie finally released her first full-length album, Build a Problem. Including both new songs and previously released singles with an added twist, it is longer than that of some established artists. It even includes a second disk full of demos, giving fans an opportunity to enjoy even more music by her. Overall, this album makes use of her delicate voice and light instrumentals while successfully navigating the struggles that come with growing older and reckoning with feelings of inadequacy.
Rock MusicNME

The Mars Volta announce individual vinyl reissues of entire discography

The Mars Volta returned in March with a massive vinyl box set, ‘La Realidad De Los Sueños’, consisting of 18 LPs. Featuring unreleased material from the ‘De-Loused in the Comatorium’ sessions, titled ‘Landscape Tantrums’, it sold out immediately. Now, the band have announced they will make the entire spread of...
Rock Musictheprp.com

Meshuggah’s “The Ophidian Trek” Set For Vinyl Reissue

Meshuggah‘s 2014 EP “The Ophidian Trek” will be given a new vinyl pressing on June 11th (June 04th in Europe.) Several different variants are available depending on where you order from. A standard black vinyl pressing can be picked up here. Separate white-yellow cornetto and gold vinyl pressings are available here.
San Diego, CABLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA Appears To Be Teasing 30th-Anniversary Deluxe Reissue Of 'Black Album'

METALLICA is apparently teasing a deluxe version of the band's self-titled album. Earlier today, METALLICA shared a video of the band performing the song "Wherever I May Roam" during a San Diego concert in 1992. It was accompanied by the caption "'And the road becomes my bride…' — San Diego 1992" along with the hashtags "#fbf", "#BlackAlbum2021" and "#ComingThisFall". The Facebook and Instagram posts have since been edited to remove the "#ComingThisFall" hashtag, but the hashtag can still be found in the Facebook post's edit history.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Lo-Fi Fan Album “Zelda & Chill II” Gets Vinyl Release

When you’re not delving into cavernous dungeons, slaying goliath boss monsters, or saving Hyrule from the forces of evil, it can be important to unwind and melt into some relaxing music. Now you can chill out in style with the 1xLP vinyl release of Zelda & Chill II by German musician Mikel.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Easy Life Shares ‘Ocean View’ Ahead Of Debut Album ‘Life’s A Beach’

English alternative band Easy Life has shared “Ocean View” from their debut album Life’s A Beach, out May 28 via Island Records. The single arrives with a music video directed by Greg Barth that depicts a beach date that ends in disaster and handcuffs. “With great anticipation comes great disappointment,”...
Musictheprp.com

Spiritbox’s Debut Album Reportedly Due Out This Fall

Spiritbox‘s debut album has reportedly been titled “Eternal Blue” and is rumored for a September 17th release date. An online pre-order listing appears to have spilled the beans ahead of an official announcement. According to that listing, the album will feature the below track listing:. 01 – “Sun Killer”. 02...
Musicfloodmagazine.com

easy life Break Down Their Debut Album “life’s a beach” Track by Track

It makes sense that the phrase “life’s a beach” had enough of a profound meaning on easy life for them to name their debut collection of songs after it—the U.K. five-piece were reared nowhere near the bodies of water that surround their country, metaphorically and perhaps literally implying that life was happening all around them. A relocation to LA, however, soon helped them realize the ways SoCal residents take their environment for granted, prompting a debut record which meditates on life on the Pacific.
Musicdjmag.com

Jamz Supernova’s Future Bounce announces debut vinyl compilation

Jamz Supernova's Future Bounce label has revealed full details of its first vinyl release. 'Future Bounce Club Series: Vol 1', which will be released next month, takes in 11 tracks from the label's Club Series project to date, that were originally released digitally across last year and this year. The...
MusicNME

Primal Scream announce plans to reissue debut album ‘Sonic Flower Groove’

Primal Scream have announced plans to reissue their debut album ‘Sonic Flower Groove’. Speaking in a new interview, frontman Bobby Gillespie said he discovered a newfound appreciation for the 1987 album while working on his autobiography Tenement Kid. He said because there’s still elements of the record he’d like to...
Rock Musicofficialcharts.com

Viola Beach's debut album is being released on vinyl

Viola Beach's debut album is being released on vinyl, five years after the band and their manager tragically died. The band's self-titled debut will be released on vinyl on October 22 on rainbow coloured picture disc - a reference to the now famous press photos of the band. The record...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

6 classic Death albums getting gorgeous splatter vinyl reissues

Pre-order custom butterfly effect with splatter vinyl variants of Death albums in our store now. Some killer Death reissues are on the way from Relapse Records. Six albums from the legendary death metal band's discography -- 1987's Scream Bloody Gore, 1988's Leprosy, 1990's Spiritual Healing, 1991's Human, 1993's Individual Thought Patterns, and 1998's The Sound of Perseverance -- are being pressed to custom "butterfly effect" with splatter vinyl, in colors that go with the album art. Here's what they look like:
Rock MusicKerrang

Exclusive: Stream Wretched Abyss, the debut album by Serena Cherry’s black metal project Noctule

Following Svalbard​’s incredible, ​“painfully honest” 2020 album When I Die, Will I Get Better? and a typically furious socially distanced set in The K! Pit, Serena Cherry is continuing to stay productive – currently with her brand-new black metal solo project, Noctule (the name is taken from the vocalist seeing Noctule bats on her daily lockdown walks last year).
DrinksNME

A new beer has been launched to celebrate Squid’s debut album

A new beer brewed by Gan Yam Brew Co. has been launched to celebrate the recent release of Squid‘s debut album. The five-piece released their debut LP ‘Bright Green Field’ earlier this month via Warp Records. Gan Yam Brew Co., which is based in Kendal, officially launched their independent microbrewery...
Musicearmilk.com

'I feel like it’s one big abstract diary entry,' KUČKA on "Wrestling" with the creation of a debut album

KUČKA is Laura Jane Lowther, a producer, and singer from Australia; starting as an upstart musician with bands in Perth, Western Australia's art scene, and eventually releasing independent music, which won a raft of Australian music awards. Now though, KUČKA has finally released a debut album titled Wrestling. Even though she is a self-proclaimed global citizen, prior to the album release, she had been based in Los Angeles, where she spent time during the COVID-19 pandemic, working on music and preparing mentally for the impending release of the aforementioned debut album, and found time to quickly chat with EARMILK.
MusicGuitar Player

Vinyl Treasures: Billie Holiday’s ‘Last Recording‘

Released on MGM Records in 1959, Last Recording closed the chapter of Billie Holiday’s amazing career. We still benefit from the influence of her significant contributions, and of all her recorded work, Last Recording is my favorite Holiday album. Despite a tumultuous life, Holiday somehow survived and found a path...
Rock MusicPosted by
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Are Metallica Prepping a Black Album Reissue?

Metallica appear to be prepping a reissue of their 1991 self-titled album, colloquially known as the Black Album, based on their recent social media posts. On Friday, the metal titans shared a minute-long clip on Facebook of them playing Black Album single “Wherever I May Roam” during a 1992 San Diego concert, which was memorialized in their Live Shit: Binge & Purge box set. They captioned the video with the hashtag “#BlackAlbum2021?” Blabbermouth reports that they also used the hashtag “#ComingThisFall” on other Black Album-related posts, but it has since been removed.