Thursday’s Debut Album “Waiting” Given A Vinyl/Digital Reissue

Thursday have reissued their 1999 debut album “Waiting” through Velocity Records/Equal Vision Records. Vocalist Geoff Rickly had the following to say about it:. “Most people think ‘Full Collapse‘ is our first album but twenty two years ago, we took a bunch of demos out of the basement where we’d been writing and holding shows, and put them all together in one place to make our debut album, ‘Waiting‘. A lot has changed in those intervening years—- the record has gone out of print several times— but every single time I listen to this record, I can hear the start of Thursday, I can hear our hopes and dreams and all the ideas that would define the band, starting to take shape.”