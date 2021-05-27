These Could Be The Cities That Our Kids Could Move to for Work
Time goes by really fast, and nothing solidifies that quite like the reality that Gen Z folks are starting to hit the age where they’re moving out of their parent’s house to start their own life. Gen Z is defined as people born between 1997 and 2012. For many of us, we’re parents to Gen Z, and as they’re finishing up high school and heading out to the world, some cities are more apt for success than others. Not all cities are made the same, and some will likely see more Gen Z populations than others. And it’s all looking very midwest.www.fatherly.com