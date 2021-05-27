newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

These Could Be The Cities That Our Kids Could Move to for Work

By Devan McGuinness
Posted by 
Fatherly
Fatherly
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Time goes by really fast, and nothing solidifies that quite like the reality that Gen Z folks are starting to hit the age where they’re moving out of their parent’s house to start their own life. Gen Z is defined as people born between 1997 and 2012. For many of us, we’re parents to Gen Z, and as they’re finishing up high school and heading out to the world, some cities are more apt for success than others. Not all cities are made the same, and some will likely see more Gen Z populations than others. And it’s all looking very midwest.

www.fatherly.com
Fatherly

Fatherly

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#The Census Bureau#Cincinnati#Cities#Work Time#Business People#Health Living#Cost Of Living#American#Affordability#Kids#Parents#Educational Opportunities#Youthful Populations#Average Rents#Rent#Employment Opportunity#Stronger Spending Power#Success#Health Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Fatherly

The Chore Gap Is a Problem — and an Opportunity — for American Families

This story was produced in partnership with Dawn and Swiffer. Somewhere in your house right now there’s a situation that’s necessitating a chore. Maybe the floor of your kid’s room is covered in clothes. Or the sink is full of dirty dishes. Or the trash can in the bathroom is stuffed to its limits. But while we can all agree that picking up the laundry, doing the dishes, and emptying out the trash are tasks that someone needs to do, a new survey from Dawn and Swiffer reveals that who ends up doing them is a thornier question.
PoliticsPosted by
Fatherly

This City Has the Worst Work-Life Balance in America

Achieving work-life balance is a struggle that nearly every American experiences in the modern workplace. But if you find that you are overwhelmed with the lack of time you have to enjoy your life outside of work you may want to head to Salt Lake City and stay the hell away from Los Angeles. At least, that’s what Kisi’s ranking of U.S. cities based on work-life balance says.
KidsPosted by
Fatherly

Young Kids Could Get COVID Vaccine Approval By End of 2021

At a virtual event with Axios on Wednesday, May 20th, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been a public-facing leader on the United States’ response to COVID-19, stated that kids as young as four could be approved to get the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021 or by early 2022 at the latest.
Kansas Statecommunityvoiceks.com

A new child tax credit could help kids in Kansas

A new child tax credit could benefit hundreds of thousands of kids in Kansas according to a new report from one of the state’s Washington lawmakers, but taxpayers need to file on time so they can receive their payments. The American Rescue Plan, which lawmakers passed in March, boosted the...
EconomyApartment Therapy

3 of 4 of People Would Move If They Could Work From Home Permanently, According to One Survey

Whether it’s your kitchen counter or a quiet spot in the basement, you’ve likely created a spot to work at home during the pandemic. Just as you’ve gotten used to Zooming in pajama pants, companies are exploring their returns to the traditional office space. The team at CapRelo surveyed Americans on how COVID-19 has affected their work lives, and the findings proved to be quite interesting.
KidsPosted by
Fatherly

Parents Are Seriously Worried That Kids Lack a Sense of Imagination, Survey Says

There’s this idea out there that our kids don’t play outside anymore in the parenting circle. We hear parents talk about how they can’t get their kids off their screens to go sit in the sun or run around the neighborhood. And a new survey is showing that the concern parents are having is growing. A large majority of parents are worried that their kids aren’t spending enough time outside. Here’s what we know.
Cincinnati, OHspectrumnews1.com

Study: Reading to newborns could help kids read earlier

CINCINNATI — A new study published by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital shows reading to newborns may help wire the child’s brain to learn to read before kindergarten. A new study by Cincinnati Children's Hospital found that reading to newborns could help the child read before kindergarten. A new NICU Bookworms reading...
Lima, OHhometownstations.com

Businesses in need of employees and those looking for work could have the pick of jobs

It’s no secret that businesses are hiring. You see the signs everywhere. They are on billboards, hanging in drive-throughs, on Facebook, and even in the mail. Businesses of all kinds are hurting for employees. So where has the workforce gone? There are only theories. Could it be some are afraid to come back due to the virus? Could it be some people were making more money with the extra unemployment benefits? No one really knows for sure. The only thing known for sure is there are jobs out there that remain unfilled and it’s an employee’s market right now.
Public HealthRegister-Guard

Mask messaging change could work

Like it or not, we can’t stop talking about masks. I’m as bored of the topic as you are, but some things can’t be dropped until the goal has been accomplished. During a week when the Middle East is once again aflame, we should remind ourselves that our mask conflicts haven’t actually been going on for all that long.
RetailFood Tank

Online SNAP Could Broaden Access, but More Work Needed First

Nearly all 50 states have opted into an online purchasing pilot for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). While the program offers a safer way to shop and has the potential to overcome geographic barriers to food and nutrition insecurity, food system activists worry the pilot could fall short when it comes to equitable access for rural communities.
Public HealthPosted by
Fatherly

The Pandemic Cost Women Hundreds of Thousands in Lifetime Earnings, Study Says

The recession that hit the United States amid COVID-19, a pandemic that has killed nearly 600,000 Americans, has been at times referred to as a “shecession.”. There’s little reason to doubt why: jobs reports, jobless claims, and economic studies have found that women bore the brunt of the unthinkable lifestyle ad economic changes that Americans have had to undergo over the last year and change. As schools and daycare centers closed, as hospitality sectors and restaurants shuttered, women were the most likely to lose their paying jobs and go home to parent their children full-time.
Denver, COcoloradosun.com

Unemployed Coloradans want work that pays a livable wage as employers struggle to fill openings

With the summer season just days away, Island Grill at the Frisco Bay Marina is short 70% of its usual seven-person kitchen crew. Owner Bob Kato, who also operates the Tavern West restaurant on West Main Street, says the labor crunch is especially hard this year. Both restaurants are hiring just as other businesses in town are also ramping up for the season or fully reopening for the first time since the pandemic struck. There are also ongoing issues that a resort community like Frisco faces, such as the scarcity of housing for workers. But his immediate shortage is in certain positions.
Houston, TXcities-today.com

Pandemic lessons could help cities end homelessness

Ending homelessness is possible. This is the conclusion of a new co-authored book, How Ten Global Cities Take on Homelessness, which profiles Los Angeles, Houston, Nashville, New York City, Baltimore, Bogotá, Mexico City, Edmonton, Paris and Athens. According to estimates from the UN, 150 million people are homeless globally. The...