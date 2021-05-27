These Could Be The Cities That Our Kids Could Move to for Work

It’s no secret that businesses are hiring. You see the signs everywhere. They are on billboards, hanging in drive-throughs, on Facebook, and even in the mail. Businesses of all kinds are hurting for employees. So where has the workforce gone? There are only theories. Could it be some are afraid to come back due to the virus? Could it be some people were making more money with the extra unemployment benefits? No one really knows for sure. The only thing known for sure is there are jobs out there that remain unfilled and it’s an employee’s market right now.