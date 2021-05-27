MotoGP: Pramac Racing And Ducati Staying Together Through 2024
Pramac Racing and Ducati: together for the next three years. Pramac Racing is pleased to announce a contract renovation as Factory Supported Team for Ducati. This is to last the next three MotoGP seasons, from 2022 to 2024. The partnership between Pramac Racing and Ducati began in 2005 and has strengthened year after year, thus demonstrating the trust and appreciation which have always distinguished the relationship between the two.www.roadracingworld.com