MotoGP: Pramac Racing And Ducati Staying Together Through 2024

Francesco Bagnaia leads the way at the end of Day 1 of free practices for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy, the home race of the Ducati Lenovo Team, that is held this weekend on the fascinating ups and downs of the Mugello Circuit. Sixth, at the end of this morning’s first run, Pecco was able to put into practice the excellent work done with his team in today’s two sessions, as he set the fastest time of the day at the end of FP2 in 1:46.147.