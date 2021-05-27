Senate passes 3 virus bills, some vaccination sites to close

The 2021 session finally ended in week nineteen with a flurry of legislative activity. Thirty-three bills were passed in the Senate (one of them twice). Twenty-one bills passed in the Senate this week with unanimous support including HF367 exempting burial trust fund earnings from state income tax; HF857 establishing a butchery innovation and revitalization fund; HF865 relating to the business property tax credit; HF895 appropriating federal moneys made available from federal block grants and other nonstate sources; HF837 relating to the use of fees collected by a county recorder for processing and recording instruments; HF861 relating to appropriations to the justice system, gambling regulatory fees, and creating a bureau of cyber-crime, and establishing a department of corrections survivor benefits fund; SF615 relating to appropriations for state and local finances; HF234 establishing a lifetime trout fishing license for older Iowans; HF302 establishing a graduated eligibility for state child care assistance; HF313 prohibiting counties or cities from imposing restrictions on certain businesses operated by persons under the age of eighteen; HF551 relating to authorized methods of take for a resident hunting deer using a license issued to a non-ambulatory person; HF644 relating to the registration of postsecondary schools with the college student aid commission, and to the postsecondary registration fund; HF711 relating to the calculation of certain court costs in probate matters; HF758 allowing affidavits accepted by county recorders for updating county records when a conveyance of real estate has not occurred; HF864 relating to appropriations to the judicial branch; SF243 relating to the crimes of failure to assist, abuse of a corpse, and interference with official acts; SF367 relating to certain financial obligations, modifying criminal and civil surcharges, fines, fees, costs, and court debt; SF584 relating to the use of moneys in the Iowa economic emergency fund; HF708 creating a public safety equipment fund; HF743 providing for representation of adoptive parents by local public defenders; and HF871 making appropriations to the department of cultural affairs, the economic development authority, the Iowa finance authority, the public employment relations board, the department of workforce development, and the state board of regents and certain regents institutions.