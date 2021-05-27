Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate passes 3 virus bills, some vaccination sites to close

By HOLLY RAMER and KATHY McCORMACK
Beaumont Enterprise
 8 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bill aimed at curtailing the governor’s authority during future pandemics or other emergencies has cleared the state Senate. Under current law, the governor can declare a state of emergency and renew it every 21 days as long as he or she finds it necessary to protect public safety and welfare, though the Legislature can vote to terminate it.

